Rizzle associates with Rapper Big Deal to help creators scale their fan base

Rizzle, a short video content platform, has associated with Rapper Big Deal. The artist’s recent trending single ‘Shahrukh Khan Flow’ swayed the audience by paying tribute to some of the iconic SRK hits. The association kicked off with #SRKFlow Challenge on Rizzle which gained tremendous attention, affirming the perfect blend of the song and the app.

Rizzle users were asked to create and re-imagine their own version of the track. The contest saw an overwhelming response from Rizzle creators as they lip-synced, danced, and tried rapping the catchy hook. Looking at the mass success, Rapper Big Deal has now put up a second track on Rizzle and is ready to look at the audience’s response to the same. The track "I’m a Chinkey" is a power-packed social anthem that seeks to bring about change and serve as a ‘call for unity’.

Speaking about the overall excitement, Rapper Big Deal shares, “I am really glad to be on Rizzle. My song Shahrukh Khan flow has received a great response and I’m excited to also put out my next track on Rizzle. It is a unique short videos app with a diverse range of talented creators. I look forward to starting more challenges around my future releases.”

Rizzle co-founder Vidya Narayanan added, “We are thrilled to associate with Rapper Big Deal. We aim to provide a platform for young artists to help scale their fan-bases through exclusive song releases on Rizzle and amplify the audience’s response through our contests.”

With the Sony Music association to Coolie No. 1 challenge, Rizzle is now building interest amongst the Indian audiences. The overall intent of the app is to reach out to a lot of people and also help creators amplify their expertise, and make them the internet’s next big superstars.

