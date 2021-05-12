Saregama consolidated rev up 14% at Rs 123.5 cr in Q4

Saregama, India’s oldest music label, and the youngest movie studio, has posted 14% growth in its consolidated revenue at Rs 123.5 crore for the quarter ended 31st March compared to Rs 108.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Expenses remained flat at Rs 82.4 crore compared to Rs 83.1 crore.



Revenue from the music segment grew 10% YoY to Rs 101.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 91.7 crore in the same period last year. The TV and films segment revenue was up 27% at Rs 21 crore compared to Rs 16.5 crore a year ago. The publication segment saw revenue growing 140% at Rs 1.2 crore from Rs 50 lakh.



The company's net profit for the quarter was 151% higher at Rs 37.2 crore compared to Rs 14.8 crore.



During this quarter, Saregama launched many Hindi and regional language non-film “Original” songs, from likes of B Praak, Mohit Chauhan, Sanam, Kaka, Goldie Sohel, and Ramji Gulati. Many of these songs trended on YouTube and OTT platforms.



The company also inked a licencing deal with video-sharing app Triller. It has also licenced music to brands like Marico, Blue Star, Berger, Dabur, Limca etc. It has also inked digital content licence deals with Filmfare Awards, The Big Day (Netflix), Mismatched (Netflix), Toofan(Amazon Prime), Roohi(Netflix), and Rainbow Jelly (Netflix).



With Carvaan Mini Kids continuing to win customer appreciation, Carvaan overall sold 110K units in Q4 FY21. With one more movie 'Collar Bomb' licensed during the quarter, Yoodlee studio has released 16 films till now. The Tamil serial ‘Roja’ continues to hold its leadership position on Sun TV. The other two serials also continued registering high TRPs.



For the full fiscal, the net profit stood at Rs 113.5 crore which is 161% higher than the FY20 net profit of Rs 43.5 crore. PAT margin for FY21 is 26% against the FY20 margin of 8%. Revenue from operations declined 15% to Rs 442 crore from Rs 521.5 crore. Expenses fell 33% to Rs 296.6 crore from Rs 445.2 crore.



Revenue from the music segment was down 14% at Rs 385.5 crore while TV and films segment revenue dropped 26% to Rs 52.1 crore. Publication revenue nosedived by 36% to Rs 4.4 crore.



Saregama has consistently increased the monetisation of its IP (music, films, TV serials) over the last 13 quarters. Digitisation and the low cost of data in India remain the primary growth drivers of content consumption. This is further fuelled by the increase in smartphones, the rising popularity of OTT and social media apps.

