BIG Ganga celebrates SiyaRam Ki Chhath with festive offering ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’

Celebrating Bhojpuri essence with full gusto and excitement, BIG Ganga has time and again launched captivating and engaging initiatives. It has constantly won the audience’s heart by serving them with entertaining and highly resonating content. Delivering a perfect dose of entertainment again while celebrating the biggest festival of the region, the Divine Chhath with its viewers, the channel is all set to take its annual musical event ‘Jai Chhathi Mai’ a notch higher. Known to set many milestones on its journey to becoming one of the most-popular channels in the region, BIG Ganga, elevates the fervour of Chatth by celebrating SiyaRam Ki Chathh for the very first time in Bhojpuri entertainment space. This musical extravaganza will be telecast on 20th November from 5-7pm on BIG Ganga.

Widely revered across the region, the devotion that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita attain from their ardent devotees find its foundation deeply-rooted into Bhojpuri culture. The rituals of Chhath hold immense significance to Ram and Sita as per folklore dating back to the ancient time of TretaYuga. The ancient belief states that Goddess Sita, on returning from exile, fasted and performed Chhath rituals for Lord Rama as he had committed Brahmdosh — the deed of killing Ravana, who was a high-class Brahmin and one of the most-learned men of the three realms. And based on this belief amongst many others, Chhath Puja has become an important Hindu festival which is observed by women in the regions of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand region. With Ram and Sita being the guiding light of our lives, the channel through this festive offering brings on board Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia, two personalities who represent the immense faith and the devotion that the region places in these gods. Having a penchant of knowing the pulse of their ardent Bhojpuri-speaking audience better than anyone else, the channel fosters its bond with them in these testing times by showcasing the origins of this ritual and offers them divine motivation through Divine Chhath.

The show will bring to life the most unique moment of Siya Ram performing Chatth rituals at the Ganga Ghat and receiving Chathi Maiyaas blessings. The unique tale leading upto the Chatth Puja by the divine figures will be brought to life through an extravagant musical narrative show of 2 hours featuring Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as Ram and Sita, so viewers can relive that special moment which has till date not been brought to life in popular entertainment space. The channel will be raising a motivating musical spiritual show in order to inspire its audience through divine spirit.

BIG Ganga’s shows enthrall and entertain audiences with its unique content, thereby making this platform apt for the whole family. The grand Chhath celebration this year not only motivates the audience to have faith in the divine power but will engage them in the biggest celebration from the safety of their homes. The channel has been enhancing and enriching regional pride through its new offerings. These new Bhojpuri shows are sure to entertain audiences with its unique content and placement, thereby making the channel an apt prime time viewing choice for the entire family. With more series like New Year special, Faguaa Holi special among others, the channel is all set to redefine entertainment and original content for its regional audience.