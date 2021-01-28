BIG Ganga ropes in Nirahua as brand ambassador for ‘KaamWapasi’ initiative

BIG Ganga, an entertainment channel that always believed in rising amidst adversities and standing up for the people, has partnered with Lowe Lintas for a social initiative - ‘KaamWapasi’. Showcasing a high sense of purpose, the campaign aims to cater and resolve the on-going unemployment issue amongst migrant workers in India created pandemic related lockdowns. Spreading its underlying message across the region, the channel has roped in one of the most-recognizable faces in Bhojpuri entertainment by bringing on board Dinesh Lal Yadav a.k.a Nirahua as a brand ambassador for the initiative.

With a fandom that runs into millions, the superstar, will lead the campaign from the forefront and encourage participation from the migrant workers in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh urging them to get back to their choice of work. Add to that, the celebrated actor, through his magnetic persona portray a creative interpretation to the predicament of the migrant labourers, and how KaamWapasi, as an initiative by Lowe Lintas that supports, them in these difficult times. The campaign is split into brand awareness as well as advisory part including tutorials which will help viewers extract the maximum potential of the platform. Built upon the premise of restoring the pride and peace of the workers through re-employment drive, the campaign will also provide them a gift hamper along with an opportunity to come on BIG Ganga channels.

Supporting migrant workers in the most difficult times, the one-of-a-kind platform shall also assist employers with access to a pool of available workers apart from helping migrant workers to return to work. Having a deep understanding of the region, BIG Ganga, shall leverage its extensive presence to create awareness in the job market and reduce the unemployment gap through a host of innovative solutions and customized intervention. The KaamWapasi initiative urges the workers to call on the toll-free number 1800 202 44 88, follow the process and register themselves accordingly and get their choice of work along with a sense of dignity and self-respect in their labour. In addition to the above-mentioned number, people can also register on KaamWapasi.com, a unique tech platform functioning as a mobile-first site as well as an Interactive Voice Response (IVR). By choosing jobs as per their skill-set and location, the platform shall help these migrant workers in taking up projects a step closer to them. This furthermore enhanced with BIG Ganga playing a key role in spreading the awareness as well as routing the people across region towards platform benefitting both migrant workers and employers who are looking forward to access to new talent pool.

Speaking on the initiative & having Nirahua as the brand ambassador, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head Big Ganga and ZEE Biskope said, “As a brand that has always believed in catering towards people first, we are glad to have come up with a thought-led Lowe Lintas initiative like ‘KaamWapasi’ that truly believes in people and their potential. It feels great to have brought on board a star like Nirahua who shares the same drive and will to make a difference in society like us. A name that one can easily bank upon, his encouragement and support towards the migrant community shall certainly resonate with them leading to these workers getting back on their feet. Once again striving to add some value in society through our endeavours, I am confident that the initiative will ensure hope and positivity to all people going through the tough phase as well as serve as a good reminder for all of us to take the right step forward towards bettering the situation.”

Talking about Nirahua being a brand ambassador for the initiative, Shantanu Sapre, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas said, “It’s really great to have a popular actor and wonderful personality like Nirahua on board with us for supporting the KaamWapasi initiative. Having his support as a brand ambassador will help us spread the message that we’re trying to instil to a far larger community thereby taking the initiative to another level. Considering the popularity he enjoys across the region, his ever-growing fandom and trustworthy persona will prove beneficial as a whole and also give a lot of strength and optimism to the migrant community who are struggling to get employment in this crucial time. We hope to reach out to more and more people via this initiative and help them in the best possible manner with him and BIG Ganga alongside us.”

The KaamWapasi initiative not only aims to re-build the strong foundation for migrant workers and reduce the widening gap between workers and employers but further propels more growth and development in the economy taking it towards the road of recovery.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)