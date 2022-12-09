Bharat24 closes 100th advertiser within 100 days of its launch
The channel is helmed by Jagdeesh Chandra
Hindi news channel Bharat24 has achieved an unparalleled milestone as the channel successfully brings 100 advertisers on board withing 100 days of its launch.
“The channel, which created much anticipation and hype before its foray into national news space, has managed to grow at a steady pace and live up to its promise of being a disruptor news brand. Helmed by the visionary Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24 and Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to board in the leadership role, revenue never seem like a challenge for the duo as the channel has taken successful first steps in the already crowded highly competitive Hindi news space with finite ad revenue,” read statement.
Bharat24 currently boasts of 100+ clients from across the national spectrum, which have shown keen interest in the channel’s pitch to them and have responded positively by placing their campaigns on the channel.
Manoj Jagyasi says, “We are delighted to gain trust of over 100 clients in such a short span of time. I must credit my team of dedicated professionals who are relentlessly in pursuit of growth. We are committed to adding value to the clients who are trusting us to deliver on their campaigns by constantly innovating and seamless integrations”
He elaborates further on the revenue strategy, “We have announced quite a few big-ticket IPs namely, Super Indians, for which for the first time on any news event, we have huge Film Star Govinda as the celebrity host. With our motto of ‘States make the Nation’ we have instituted Shikhar Samman in various states to give a platform to those contributing towards a Vision of New India. We have also recently announced “Swastha Bharat Health Conclave’ putting the spotlight on excellence in healthcare”
Feeding India by Zomato joins hands with Akshaypatra
The programme has been launched in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Bangalore, and will provide one meal every day to 38,410 beneficiaries
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:22 PM | 2 min read
Feeding India by Zomato, in collaboration with Akshayapatra, is expanding its school feeding program (Poshan to Pathshala) to government schools. The programme has been launched in 4 cities - Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Bangalore - and will provide one meal every day to 38,410 beneficiaries. A total of 486 schools have been included in the program, with 171 in Gorakhpur, 144 in Varanasi, 88 in Dehradun and 83 in Bangalore.
Under the Poshan to Pathshala Program, Feeding India provides food to children in low-income schools. Their overarching goal under this initiative is for all children to receive adequate nutrition in their formative years, ensuring holistic development.
Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer at Akshayapatra said, “Today, we start a new chapter in this successful relationship with Feeding India by Zomato pledging their support to sponsor 35 lakh meals to school children over the next one year. We are truly grateful for their generosity and constant support. Such partnerships in our social sector are the need of the hour.”
Highlighting the significance of this initiative and the rationale for supporting Akshayapatra, Vishal Kumar, Head of Feeding India by Zomato said, “Our mission is to improve food security and alleviate malnutrition across India. Collaborating with stellar organisations like Akshayapatra is an important part of this mission, and it is essential for such organisations to come together and build impactful programs creating a better future for the children of our country.”
The largest non-fiction literary festival IBLF Delhi Edition concludes on a high note
The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:46 AM | 8 min read
The Delhi edition of the Indian Business Literature Festival (IBLF) concluded with eminent authors across the non-fictional domain sharing their individual stories on India’s biggest literary forum. The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature that has an impact on individual and business theory and practice.
The proceedings began with the inaugural address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group, who spoke about his vision for IBLF and his plans to take it to 21 cities this time and provide a credible platform to non-fiction authors and celebrate the new talent.
This was followed by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Ministers session with Dr Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness & Lecturer, Stanford University on Dr Debroy’s popular book ‘Inked in India’.
During his session Dr Debroy highlighted some important aspects of the book which is a written record of the journey of make and unmake, from a pre-Independence India with a strong manufacturing base for pens, nibs and ink, to the post-Independence economic policies which eroded that competitive advantage and led to economic churn and the exit of foreign firms from the country. Going beyond the nostalgia and lost sheen of fountain pens, he shared how it tackled economic transition and the impact of policy on local enterprise.
The session was followed by another captivating keynote and fireside chat with Gurcharan Das, Former CEO, Proctor and Gamble, India.
Das spoke about ‘Making A Life vs Making A Living’.. He shed light on how one can identify their true calling.
“Sometimes in life you do not find a purpose, you also have to create a purpose. A very important part of this is reading books. At the same time one should not be too busy making a living so as to forget making a life”, he stated.
Das also underlined that another way to gain happiness is by serving others. “When you do something even for profit, you are benefiting others in some ways and you may even be benefiting yourself. All human beings are happier working with a sense of purpose. Just doing business is also part of our problem. This includes a to-do list and excessive planning. The idea is to ultimately maintain a healthy work-life balance while focusing on public and private life equally”, he reiterated.
Noted Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali spoke about his autobiography ‘Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time’ which narrates his journey in a very linear fashion.
The filmmaker said that women are the carrier of cultures and act as a buffer for the household from the external influences that are challenging our households.
When asked about the whole idea behind the book Zikr: In The Light And Shade Of Time, the celebrated filmmaker said, “"A lot of people were asking me to write something but it's not easy to put pen to paper to write about your life. Depicting your life is a very sensitive thing to do because every life is very interesting and every human being lives a full life where they are involved in relationships, shaped by many influences, and problems."
"Everybody is going through a process and to understand that process through one's own life was a challenging thing to do. I thought let's start from the threshold and write about different shades of Lucknow through my father's vision," he added.
Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies in conversation with Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld spoke about the takeaways of his book-’The Nation's Homeopath’.
The book is an unusual tale of entrepreneurship, risk appetite, resilience and self-belief. During the course of the session, Dr Mukesh Batra spoke about the early eighties when India was still a decade away from liberalisation, and loans were not readily available and how he borrowed money at a staggering interest rate of 36 percent per annum. He also spoke about the strong conviction that his business would work out and not only did the business succeed, Dr. Batra's became a household name.
In another riveting session with former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Hardayal Singh and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX, on his book ‘The Moral Compass,’ Singh said that the book is a catalyst to help people focus on their problems, introspect and find their own solutions based on good conscience. He further emphasised that the book does not offer any instant solutions.
He said that the reason for writing this book was to do some research and find out how objectivity and fairness can be restored in times when decision-making involves personal involvement.
The next discussion was on the popular book ‘The Custodian of Trust: A Banker's Memoir, by former Chairman of SBI, Rajnish Kumar and he recounted how his term was ‘rather momentous’ as the period-from 2017 to 2020-during which he shouldered this responsibility was rather unique under any circumstances. He also spoke about the Indian banking sector when it was going through one of its most tumultuous phases and how he dealt with the problem of non-performing loans (NPLs) that had severely impacted the balance sheet and profitability of banks, especially those in the public sector.
The final session at IBLF Delhi Edition was with Karan Bajaj, Founder of Whitehat Jr., which was later acquired by Byju's. Bajaj also launched his new book titled- "The Freedom Manifesto: 7 rules to live the life of your calling" at the event.
In conversation with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman of BW Businessworld & Founder of exchange4Media and Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media, Bajaj stated that the success rate for creative industries was only 10 per cent and it was important to keep this in mind when starting a project as 90 per cent of them usually end in failure.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Bajaj explained that the idea behind the book is to encourage more people to take risks in their lives. He elaborated that he learned this himself in the past few years - something unexpected and different can happen if you take chances.
Bajaj also spoke about how non-fiction writing was different from writing a novel.” For novels, the focus is on the characters. However, for non-fiction, the focus is on sharing life lessons that the author has learned from their own experiences”, he stated.
Elaborating on the anatomy of success to Bajaj said. “Increase your surface area to take a lot of chances. By increasing your surface area, you're essentially increasing your opportunities to take risks so that you can learn from your own projects.”
Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF Delhi Chapter included: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest, Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh, former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, ndependent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.
The Hindu Group releases hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 7:11 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
The Hindu Group has always been at the forefront in highlighting issues plaguing the environment. Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Filmmaker Prakash Jha implores everyone to take mental health seriously
Jha was addressing the audience at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Filmmaker Prakash Jha came out in support of mental health warriors at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards™️ held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Jha stated, “It's time to treat mental health at par with physical health. When you have an accident, or heart attack, you run to the doctor. But when we have an emotional breakdown, we hush it. Unmute yourself.”
The Restore Awards™️ are an annual event that began in 2019, to help people come out with their physical and emotional suffering rather than hush it up. Other leaders who attended the awards ceremony as special guests were Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Industries who was also the first chief guest in 2019 for these awards; Dr Jawahar Panjwani, senior orthopaedic surgeon, who supports mind-body healing instead of just prescriptions and surgeries, actor Vivek Mushran who came out in support for the cause, and other senior corporate business leaders who have over the last four years, consistently demonstrated their solidarity for the awards.
While lighting the inauguration lamp at the awards ceremony, which recognises and celebrates mental health warriors, healers, doctors, and sustainability entrepreneurs, Jha explained his presence by saying, “These awards are the catalyst between those struggling with emotional health issues, often without family support, and therapists, doctors who are doing impactful work in the space of mental wellbeing. With my presence, I support and applaud these on-ground angels impacting their communities." His films – many reaching blockbuster status - push society and the system to confront issues of bonded labour, caste, class, power, politics, policing, corruption, patriarchy, and resistance. And now, it seems like he is challenging society to open up about the trauma of mental health issues.
“It just took one email from us for him to agree to stand for this cause and be our chief guest at the awards,” said Rachna Chhachhi, cancer nutrition expert and founder, The Restore Awards™️. “He didn’t even pause. Normally, we have been told celebrities charge but Prakashji immediately agreed because the cause is bigger than any of us.”
Instituted by four women health experts under the banner of Shuddha™️, The Restore Awards™️ have a global esteemed independent jury to pick out the winners every year. Presented by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and with sponsor partners like Tetley, House of Abhinandan Lodha and Metropolis labs, who have made this non-profit cause possible, the number of global nominations this year crossed 2000 and the jury had a tough task in deciding only 11 winners. “It was so difficult for us to see all the deserving nominees and choose winners because each one deserves that their story is told,” said Dr Mickey Mehta, one of the jury members. “These awards ensure that people working at the grassroots level who impact mental health are heard via this large-scale initiative.” The awards are broadcast to 300,000 people live across various social media platforms, giving mental health nominees and winners a platform for their impactful work.
Some of the winners include Karan Shah, a 24-year-old wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient, who is pushing BMC to make wheelchair-friendly toilets in public places; Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, a gynaecologist who, after hospital and clinical hours, works hard to spread awareness and dispel myths for women's health - sexual health, puberty, adolescent health, reproductive years, postpartum, and menopause; and Chaise Freidman, Los Angeles-based warrior who became paralysed neck downwards and within a span of two years, and defied the diagnosis of his doctors that he would never be able to walk again.
India's largest biz lit fest IBLF to kickstart in Delhi; to be held cross 21 cities
The Delhi edition will be held on 3rd December, 2022, at Roseate House, Aerocity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 1:18 PM | 3 min read
After the grand success of the first three editions of India Business Literature Festival (IBLF), the IBLF organized by BW Businessworld is back with yet another edition on December 3, 2022, at Roseate House, Aerocity in New Delhi.
IBLF has emerged to become a multidisciplinary event that draws top writers, academics, scholars and publishers from India and abroad. Its programme includes conversations, panel discussions and readings. The 4th edition will be held across 16 cities with Delhi being the first one. It is a confluence of like-minded people interested in literature that has or can have an impact on individual and business theory and practice.
IBLF Delhi Edition is an on-ground gathering of India’s Top Authors, in the non-fiction genre, each of who have made tremendous contributions to business, politics, economies, wellness and personal coaching (self-development thought and practice).
IBLF promises you highly engaging sessions. It will be a gathering of celebrated authors from the world of business, CXOs and other prominent bureaucrats of the city, showcasing writing that has had a transformative influence on modern business theory and practices.
Speaking about the 4th edition of IBLF, Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, IBLF and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group said, “This is a place where business meets wisdom. The India Business Literature Festival being the first of its kind in the city, provides an excellent opportunity for exchange of ideas and discovering new talent. With the aim of promoting non fiction writing, we are taking this festival to 21 cities this time, starting with Delhi.”
Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF include: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest, Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh, former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, ndependent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.
For the literati and the lovers of the written words, follow this link to join us at IBLF 2022 : https://bit.ly/IBLF2022
14th realty+ conclave & excellence awards 2022 ends on a glorious note
Illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 10:49 AM | 9 min read
The stars of Indian real estate descended on the 14th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North on November 30, 2022.
Held at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi, the 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North was a grand day to remember where the illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity.
Giving their whole-hearted support to this event were Co-Partners – Gaurs Group, Luxury Partners- DLF Offices, Housing Partner - Hero Homes, Session Partners - Intellion Offices by Tata Realty, Colliers, and World Trade Center and Event Associates - Signature Global, M2K, and Victoria. The Conclave Partners were Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd.
Stimulating the proceedings of the day was the first-panel discussion which was on the topic “Indian Realty: Impact of Global Property Market Trends moderated by Santhosh Kumar- Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd who began on an optimistic note highlighting the positivity for the real-estate sector in India. Manoj Gaur- CMD of Gaurs Group said the real-estate sector is witnessing a great demand and we need to work on it and focus on the developments and betterment. Mudassir Zaidi - Executive Director - North - Knight Frank India opined that there is a lot of residential demand which will not get impacted. Pent-up demand will continue to be there. Pradeep Aggarwal- Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global stated he is bullish about the real-estate sector because many country-level reforms have turned the sector around. Dharmesh Shah, CEO, Hero Realty said the rot in the system is getting cleared and post-RERA corporate governance has had a significant impact. Pradeep Misra- Chairman & Managing Director – REPL spoke about Atmanirbhar Bharat and infrastructure development being the harbinger of induced growth of real estate across the country. Avnish Sharma- Partner, Real Estate, Khaitan & Co said that RERA has played a big role in bringing up the whole sector in an organized way.
The second panel discussion on Office Market View: Business, Space & Tech Acceleration was moderated by Amit Oberoi-Head of Occupier Strategy| Asia, Colliers. He spoke about how the office markets in the last 3 years have changed. Rajat Johar-Managing Director – Delhi-NCR, Savills India said that year 2022 saw the highest absorption in office space after 2019. Khair Ull Nissa-Executive Director- WTC Services, World Trade Center Noida was of the view that later part of the year we would see newer supply coming in. Rohit Kaul-Head of Operations – North, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd spoke about the better workforce experience with a safety factor coming to the fore in the office culture. Paras Arora-Founder CEO, Qdesq talked about the flex space which is seeing huge demand. Gaurav Karnik- Real Estate National Leader and Tax Partner. EY India was of the opinion that the new buzzword in town is 3rd spaces. Earlier it was working from the office, working from home, and now its work from any other space remotely.
The third panel focusing on Funding Prospects: Portfolio Diversification & New Investing Models was led by Ashwini Sharma- Senior Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers. He said the capital is available for doing business across all timelines and asset classes. Sunil Agrawal- Founder & Managing Director, Black Olive Ventures Pvt. Ltd spoke of diversification in new asset classes which could be logistics, data centers. Santosh Agrawal- ED & CFO, Alpha Corp Development Private Limited, spoke about mitigating the risk in the financial institution where financial institutions and development managers play an important role in the timely delivery of projects. Anuranjan Mohnot- Co-Founder & MD, Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd said that there is a need to revive the confidence of the real estate industry to bring back equity in the system. Nihar Thanawala- Director, Motilal Oswal Alternate Real was of the view that NCR would be among the largest markets in the times to come. Kaushik Desai- Managing Partner, WSB Real Estate Partners said that there has to be a structured investment where all benefit. Siddharth Batra- Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, Former Additional Advocate General, Haryana, spoke about need for clarity of laws, regulations, and proper infrastructure when it comes to land acquisition and constructing in different states..
The Fireside Chat about The Retail Rebound: Asset Repositioning in Phygitail World had Pankaj Renjhen-COO & Jt. Managing Director, Retail Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd as the moderator of this session. He said the consumer constantly gives inputs of what exactly needs to be done at that point in time. Abhishek Trehan- Executive Director, Trehan Iris spoke of the opportunities available in the retail developments in the country. Dheeraj Dogra- VP & Head Commercial Leasing M3M Pvt. Ltd spoke of the international retail sector and trends taking place globally. Pushpa Bector- Executive Director - DLF Retail, was of the view that ‘change is the only ‘Constant when it comes to retail. Yogeshwar Sharma- Executive Director & CEO, of Select Infrastructure Private Ltd said there are no problems in the retail world there are just situations and you have to think of what possibilities exist and how to deal with the situations as every day is a new day.
Concluding the knowledge-packed day was the final Fireside Chat on Realty Sales & Marketing Playbook: The Newage Template chaired by Govind Rai- Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs. He spoke about how developers prefer an old team with new ways of business adoption. Alok Gupta- Director- GraphisAds, said developers are very focused on the marketing and complete lifecycle value of the customer. Mohit Mishra- Head of Marketing- Office Business, DLF Limited spoke about the project being shifted to mandate companies where he was of the view that it all depends on the ownership people take. Rajat Jain- Head (NCR) - Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, was of the view it is important to have people with large teams, channel partners, and people with direct sales who can reach out to customers directly. Dr. Vishesh Rawat- Vice President & Head – Of Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group said it depends on the type of developers with whom the customer can establish trust and also the type of project where you want to attract niche clients.
The glittering awards evening commenced with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group welcoming the dignitaries. He said that the last 10-12 months have been a fantastic time for Indian real -estate where it has been resilient. It has recapitalized, recalibrated itself, and separated boys from men.
An exclusive conversation between eminent thought-leaders of the Indian real estate industry was moderated by Anshuman Magazine - Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE who spoke about the quality of living a healthy life outside the home which we have forgotten. Snehdeep Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman Bhartiya Group spoke of developing a hi-tech city called Bhartiya city, the experiences, joys, challenges and Vipul Roongta- Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited spoke on the access to long-term financing, equity, and debt markets.
The evening concluded with the red carpet walk of the winners of the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022- North.
Residential Project of the Year-
Eldeco Group For Eldeco Accolade
Birla Estates For Birla Navya
Iconic Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber Park
Commercial Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Edge
Affordable Housing Of The Year-
SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd For Serenas
Luxury Project of the Year-
Gaurs Group for The Islands by Gaurs
Industrial/Warehousing project of the Year
IndoSpace Development Management Pvt Ltd for IndoSpace Logistics Park Luhari I & II
And
AllCargo Logistics And Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for All Cargo Logistics & Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., Location – Jhajjar
Themed Project Of The Year
Shubhashish Homes for Shubhashish Geeta
Most Popular Project of the Year
Bhumika Group For Urban Square
Budget Housing Of The Year
Signature Global (India) Ltd For SG Imperial
Integrated Township Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber City Gurugram
IT Park Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Park
Real Estate Destination of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway, Gurugram
Best Interior Design – Commercial
Space Matrix Design Consultants Ptd Ltd for Stanza Living
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space
Signature Global (India) Ltd for SG Park 2&3
Most Environment - Friendly Commercial Office Space
DLF Cybercity Developers For DLF Cyber City Gurugram
Developer of the Year – Residential
Signature Global (India) Ltd
Winner of the Category Developer of the Year – Commercial
Bhutani Infra
Developer of the Year – Township
M2K Group And Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Developer of the Year – Retail
Bhumika Group
Excellence in Delivery
County Group for County 107
Emerging Developer of the Year – Industrial and Warehousing
Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Institutional Project of the Year
Morphogenesis for THE LALIT SURI HOSPITALITY SCHOOL
Real Estate PR Firm of the Year
ICCPL
Innovative Marketing Concept Of The Year
Hero Homes for Yeh Diwali World Record Wali
Project Launch of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway Greno West
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
Insomniacs for Emaar India
Project/Construction Management Firm of the Year
Global C
Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions for Grand Central 114 launch
And
DLF for DLF Cyber City Gurugram – World’s First Leed Platinum City And Community
Advertising Agency of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions
Sustainable Business Leader Of The Year
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd
Watch the entire event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOVlu3m-GwA
Sudhir Chaudhary’s Black & White on Aaj Tak becomes No.1 news programme in 9 pm slot
The show was launched on July 19 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, has topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekday in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
“Black & White has witnessed significant growth this week that reflected in 737 TVT on Monday programme airing. The show covered the gruesome murder case of Shradha Walker. Apart from television, the show has also gathered millions of views on YouTube and is the top rated news show on the YT live at 9 pm ever since July this year,” read a release from the channel.
“Chaudhary is arguably the top news anchor in the 9 pm slot in the Hindi news space. His coverage on Morbi Bridge collapse, attack on Imran Khan as well as Shradha-Aftab case has delivered record breaking viewership. He is known for his coverage of some of the major issues of our country as well as the world. He has a very rational and explanatory approach to his show. That is the reason why his Monday telecast is the highest rated news programme this week at 9pm,” he added.
He recently also covered the Satyendra Jain video leak, Gujarat elections as well as the restrictions which are being imposed in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year.
Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.
“The debut of Sudhir Chaudhary on the Aaj Tak with the show ‘Black & White’ resulted in record concurrent views on YouTube in the 9pm prime time slot. The show had more than one lakh average concurrent views on YouTube on that day. This clearly makes Aaj Tak the clear leader in the 9pm prime time slot,” the channel shared.
