Bharat24’s Managing Editor Ajay Kumar quits

Kumar was with Bharat24 for five months

Managing Editor of Bharat24 Ajay Kumar has called it quits. Kumar had joined the channel nearly five months back.

Kumar confirmed his decision to move to e4m’s sister concern samachar4media.com. Though he did not share the reason behind his resignation.

Before joining Bharat24, Kumar was with India TV for two years as Managing Editor.

Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)