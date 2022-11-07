Senior news anchor Shazia Nisar joins Bharat24

Hindi News Channel Bharat24 has appointed senior anchor Shazia Nisar to host its daily evening 5 PM debate show, “Public Hai Sab Janti Hai”. In addition to her prime-time show, Shazia will also be covering the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for Bharat24’s Mega Election Show, “Mukhyamantri”

Prior to joining Bharat24, Shazia was associated with RBharat as a prime-time anchor for past 4 years. The very popular anchor is also known for her recent ground reporting of the Russia-Ukraine war, her political reporting of the 2019 General Elections, Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and her holistic reporting of the Farmers Agitation in New Delhi. Shazia is known for her unique style of news presentation and zealous reporting. The experienced anchor has also worked with TV9 Bharatvarsh, India News and Zee Media

