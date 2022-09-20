1st India News and Bharat24 honour entrepreneurs from Gujarat with Shikhar Samman

1st India News and Bharat24 celebrated the contribution of Entrepreneurs and Businesses towards the development of Gujarat with Shikhar Samman in a glittering ceremony last evening.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel was the chief guest at the elaborate event, who along with the guest of honour Harshbhai Sanghvi, Honb’le Home Minister of Gujarat, gave way the prestigious “Gujarat Shikhar Samman – Pride of Gujarat” awards to the winners across various categories. The event was attended by business luminaries, leading journalists, corporates and elite members of civil society.

“The initiative not only reinforced the significant role of entrepreneurs towards state’s economy, but the event also marked panel discussions on key developmental issues including “Rising Gujarat, Badta Bharat” and “Swastha Gujarat, Healthcare Development in Gujarat that hosted esteemed panelists who addressed the issues and deliberated upon way forward strategies,” read a press statement.

