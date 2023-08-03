Bharat24's Vision of New India 2.0 celebrates contributions towards national progress
The initiative embodies the message of "Badhta Bharat, Ubharta Bharat"
Eminent dignitaries graced the occasion as guests of honor and shared their visionary Hindi national news channel Bharat24 successfully organized the second edition of the "Vision of New India" on Monday, 31st July 2023 at hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi. This initiative by Bharat24 embodies the message of "Badhta Bharat, Ubharta Bharat," resonating with their commitment to fostering the vision of a progressive and thriving India.
Insights for the future of India. The guests included:
- Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti
- Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal - Union Minister for Law & Justice and MoS for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs
- Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology
- Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
- Shri Akhilesh Yadav - President of Samajwadi Party
- Shri Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
- Shri Chirag Paswan - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
- Shri Ajay Alok - National Spokesperson of BJP
The event was graciously hosted by the top leadership team of Bharat24, including Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, and Editor-in-Chief, Ms. Rubika Liyaquat, Vice-President and Chief Business Officer, and strategic advisor to the board, Mr. Manoj Jagyasi.
During the ceremony, these distinguished dignitaries joined hands to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals across various sectors and presented them with the trophy of "Vision of New India," symbolizing their exemplary contributions to the nation's progress.
The "Vision of New India 2.0" initiative highlighted entrepreneurs' crucial role in bolstering the nation's economy. It featured insightful panel discussions on key developmental issues in various sectors such as healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, education , fin-tech and so on. This platform allowed industry leaders, policymakers, and thought influencers to exchange ideas and drive meaningful conversations for India's future growth.
Abhishek Mehrotra joins News24 as Group Editor, Digital
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Mehrotra has joined News24 as Group Editor, Digital.
Mehrotra has over 15 years of experience in journalism and prior to this he was associated with BW Businessworld as Editor Digital for the Hindi domain.
Prior to BW, he was working as Editor for ZeeNews.Com. He has also served stints at Jagran.com, Times Internet Limited, E4M, Amar Ujala & Dainik Jagran Publication in the past.
Commenting on his appointment, Anuradha Prasad, CMD BAG Films & Media Ltd, said, “His impressive track record and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to lead our editorial team. We are confident that Abhishek Mehrotra's expertise will propel our editorial and new initiatives forward and drive our company's growth.”
Commenting on his role, Mehrotra said, "I am honoured to join News24 and be part of the dynamic team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our editorial strategies, strengthen content, and drive traffic growth. Together, we will achieve great success."
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards to recognise top education leaders in India
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 23, 2023 5:15 PM | 3 min read
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards which recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education in India, including the performing arts and other allied education sectors, will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on 26th July, New Delhi .
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities.
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award aims to celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to improving education in India and promoting innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also recognises individuals who have encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education outcomes and those fostering collaboration and partnerships among education stakeholders.
What makes these awards different is the fact that it does not celebrate the unidimensional approach to education where only academic excellence is celebrated. The GEM Awards take a holistic view of education to encourage efforts that ensure overall development.
The Global Education Mentor Award has a number of categories like: Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education during their lifetime; Education Leader Award which recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the education sector, Teacher Award for outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and communities, Innovation in Education Award to recognize innovative approaches to teaching and learning that have resulted in improved education outcomes.
Among other categories, the X Factor Award will recognize the mentors and achievers from the extracurricular and co-curricular segments like sports, performing arts, other talents etc, while the Education NGO Award will recognize non-governmental organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education.
The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Shri Gajendra Sing, Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti. Other distinguished guests will include names like: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.
The guests of honour on the occasion will include: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam University, Shri Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Sunil Dabbas
Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India, Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach, Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, noted actor, an odissi dancer, Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator, Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.
BBC Player & BBC Kids collaborate with Prime Video Channels
BBC Player and BBC Kids will be bringing British content to Indian audiences
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India.
The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from world-class original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows – all on a single destination, for the first time in India. Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for INR 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually.
BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.
On announcing the launch, Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels.”
“Since its launch in India, Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India with people subscribing to Channels of their choice from the length and breadth of the country. Our customers also have the convenience to access a significantly wider selection of Indian and international content through the 20 Channels. In fact, multiple global streaming services have chosen to launch and expand their reach in India with Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”
'Every PR professional should work out principles of sustainable development'
Industry dignitaries addressed the relevance of PR during the World Public Relation Day organized by Prameya-News7
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Public Relations Ambassadors play vital roles in keeping society aware and informed, said Director of Summa Real Media Private Limited, Shashwati Das.
While inaugurating an occasion on the World Public Relation Day organized by the Prameya-News7 at the auditorium of Sikha ‘O’ Anusandhan University, Das lauded the communication and information leaders for their holistic works in creating a knowledgeable human environment.
Founder and Editor in Chief of Exchange4Media Group & Chairman and Editor in Chief of BW Business World Media Group Dr. Anurag Batra who is one of the communication leaders joined the occasion and focused light on developmental communication. Batra during his address elaborated on the sorrows and sufferings of the public relations fraternities at the time of the Pandemic to keep the Coronavirus at bay and saluted them for disseminating valuable information.
Similarly, the panel of guests includes Tapan Kumar Chand President, Business Development and Strategy, Vedanta Aluminium, Rohit Dubey, Vice President, Corporate Communication & Advocacy, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd and Odia cine star Sabyasachi Mishra focused light on the noble duties of the Public Relation personnel.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Summa Real Media Ltd. Sunil Das highlighted the significance of World Public Relations Day. He said, the Prameya News7 as a torch-bearer, has started a tradition to felicitate public relations officials and frontline communication personnel to mark the international occasion.
Group Editor, Gopal Krishna Mohapatra during his inaugural address said, news reporters, corporate communication officials and public relation personnel are the righteous tools to bridge development with human resources. Thus, every PR professional should work out the principles of sustainable development.
Prameya News7 Group Director (Sales & Marketing) Himanshu Hota said, a PR intervention has now been indispensable in every walk of our lives. The PR practitioners are always at their relentless work to promote the image, brand values and better perspective of an organisation before the public who are considered as the biggest stake. In toto, the PR personnel and corporate communicators are the inevitable components of the society who foster change and development creating mass awareness.
On the occasion, as many as 28 PR personnel were recognized by Prameya News7 for their outstanding contribution to the field of better information to the common men and human society as a whole.
Among others, Working Editor News7 Deba Narayan Sethi, Prameya News Editor Dhirendra Narayan Mishra, Bureau Chief Debendra Suar, SOA University Dean (Student Welfare) Prof. Jyoti Ranjan Das, Head, English Portal, Subrat Das and Odia Portal head, Amaresh Das attended the occasion.
ABP News launches new Prime Time Show - Public Interest
According to the network, the show will amplify the voice of the people and address the issues of the common man
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
ABP News has announced the launch of a prime-time show 'Public Interest'.
The channel says the show aims to amplify people’s voices by addressing the day-to-day issues faced by them while also trying to find solutions to those issues and take the story/ investigation to its logical conclusion. ‘Public Interest’ is set to premiere on July 17 at 9 PM on ABP News.
In an age where prime-time television news programming is studio-based and discussion-heavy, 'Public Interest' aims to reach out to people and opinion makers by doing on-ground reporting, investigative stories, and exclusive interviews, bringing the focus back to the common man and setting the agenda to resolve people’s issues. The show seeks to bridge the gap between the newsroom and the common man by ensuring that their stories are heard, understood, and acted upon.
The prime-time show will be people-centric bringing exclusive content to its viewers through well-researched stories and issues. To ensure accuracy and reliability, each story presented on the show will undergo thorough investigation, fact-checking, and analysis.
Jagwinder Patial, an acclaimed journalist with an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, will host the show. Jagwinder is the winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award for Journalism and has consistently broken impactful stories. His ground-breaking stories from Afghanistan's conflict zones (ISIS stronghold territories) and reporting from violence-affected/riot-hit areas have made him an acknowledged journalist. He is also known for his ‘super exclusive’ interviews with controversial figures who have made headlines. His recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the jail premises in Bhatinda created headlines across the media landscape in the country.
Speaking on the launch of the show, Jagwinder Patial, Executive Editor, ABP News, said, "I am honoured to be a part of 'Public Interest,' a show that aligns with my belief in the power of journalism. This show is a testament to our commitment to the people of India, providing them with a platform to voice their concerns and struggles. I am thrilled to bring forth stories that deserve attention and contribute to fostering a more informed society."
ABP News invites its viewers and stakeholders to join them on this journey toward creating a more inclusive and informed society. Through 'Public Interest,' the channel aims to empower the common man by ensuring that their concerns are not just heard but acted upon.
Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani unveils Operation Ganga at the EU Parliament in Brussels
The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 10:44 PM | 2 min read
The recent EU India Leaders Conference 2023 saw the unveiling of the book Operation Ganga authored by IAS Officer Tarun Pithode. The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people including Indian Social Activist Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani.
Out of the high profile personalities present at the Parliament, a special mention to be made of Mr. Niccolò Rinaldi, the Directorate-General for External Policies of the European Union/ Head of Unit for Asia, Australia and New Zealand - European Parliament for unveiling the book. Also present during the unveiling of the book was Dr Vijay Mehta - Member, National Executive, Foreign Affairs, Department - UK & EU, BJP/ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee 2023 Dr Amit Lath, & EICBI Chairman Sujit.S.NAIR ., M.Sc, M.B.A, FRSA.
As war clouds began to loom over Ukraine, thousands of Indian students living there found themselves in a precarious situation. Some students left Ukraine in time, but many remained in the hope that there would be no war or if there was, it would not affect their studies. However, hope turned into disappointment when all students were advised to leave. Operation Ganga was a campaign conducted by the Government of India to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, during the war. The Government of India appealed to all the countries of Europe, the Indian diaspora, Indian embassies, the corporate world, and social and religious organizations to provide all possible support in moving Indian students back home from the troubled area. This book is the account of the sufferings of the students and their harrowing journeys, and the role of the Government of India and numerous Indians in rescuing them.
At the Parliament, Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani also strongly expressed his views and advocated the #MakeWithIndia philosophy. The Europe India Centre for Business and Industry is an independent, multi-lateral organisation which promotes business opportunities across various sectors in Europe and India. EICBI was formed with the intention of making European companies aware of the business opportunities in India and vice versa. EICBI hosts projects and international forums for the promotion of specific business and geo-political initiatives.
The mission of the organisation is to promote trade and investment between India and Europe, and to provide a platform for companies and businessmen who wish to become part of the India- Europe trade community. With a team of seasoned professionals at helm, the organisation also provides all the ground support required for companies to expand and flourish in Europe and India.
Gujarat Realty Stars converge at 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023
The event brought together the who’s who of the real estate sector of Gujarat and celebrated the achievement and the good work of the sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 4:11 PM | 7 min read
The 15th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat held on July 6 at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad showcased the accomplishments and future prospects of the real estate industry of the state.
The event was supported by:
Industry Partner - CREDAI Gujarat
Co Partners - Solvo Elevators, Magicrete, Nissus Finance
Housing Finance Partner - LIC Housing Finance Limited
Luxury Lifestyle Partner - Nila Spaces Limited
Automobile Partner - Driven by Mercedes Benz Landmark Cars
Event Associates - The Address, Godwitt Construction Pvt. Ltd. Totality, Enlite And Rushabh Group
CRM Partner - DaeBuild CRM
Video Partner - Filmito.io
PR Partner – Simulations
Business Media Partner - BW Business World
Online Media Partner - exchange4media.com
The event brought together distinguished personalities and industry leaders from the real estate sector, providing a platform for insightful discussions on the state of the real estate sector of Gujarat, exchange of ideas, and recognising outstanding contributions.
The event commenced with the inaugural address by Sapna Shrivastava, Editor of Realty+ Magazine, who emphasised the growth of Gujarat’s real estate sector.
“Cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are becoming the growth engine of the real estate sector in India and investors everywhere want to know the developments in Gujarat’s real estate sector,” she said, adding that Realty+ remains committed to promoting growth, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the real estate sector through engaging and insightful events.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat witnessed the presence of eminent personalities and industry experts from Ahmedabad, representing the who’s who of the real estate sector.
The conclave featured a series of panel discussions delving into crucial aspects of the real estate industry. Leading experts shared their views and thoughts in four panel discussions on the topics Gujarat Twin City: Emerging Growth Areas of Real Estate, Vibrant Gujarat: Sales & Marketing Trends of Gujarat Realty, Thinking Ahead: Role of Legal & Regulatory Compliances, and Designing for Bharat: Connecting People Places & Urban Plan.
The star speakers at the event included Ravin Bhojani, Senior Director – Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE, Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces Limited, Kamal Singal, Managing Director & CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, Nilam Doshi, Director, Civic Organisers LLP, Hon. Secretary Credai Gujarat, Nirav Kothary, Director, Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd.
Jigar Mota, Director & Head of Transactions, Gujarat, Cushman & Wakefield, Anup Shah, Real Estate Specialist, Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd., Vipul Lodha, COO, The Address, Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
Deval Valia, Senior Director & Head, West India, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers India, Anand Jagtiani IRS ( Rtd.), Planner, Strategist, Versatile Tax Solutions, Mudit Shah, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Prashant Sarkhedi, Director, Nila Spaces Ltd, Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance
Ar Vatsal Joshi, Founder Director, associated architects (i) pvt. ltd., Paresh Sharma, Senior Fellow, World Resource Institute India , Dr. Vatsal Patel, Founder - Setu Infrastructure, Past President - Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects and Parul Zaveri, Principal Architect, Abhikram
A number of speakers spoke about the traction the GIFT City in Gandhinagar is witnessing, the immense potential the project holds, and its impact on the real estate sector in the twin city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. They stressed its unique proposition as the country's only operational International Financial Services Centre. They said that GIFT City is seeing an influx of people from all over the country. They added that the current decade belongs to the GIFT City.
During a fireside chat titled “Real Talk: Inspiring Success Stories”, Prahladbhai Patel, CMD & CEO of PSP Projects, and Yatin Pandya, Founder & Principal Architect at Footprints Earth, shared their remarkable journeys and insights into achieving success in the real estate sector.
The event also featured an informative presentation by GST expert Vijay Thakkar, who discussed the GST structure for redevelopment projects. He shed light on the complexities and compliance requirements related to GST in the real estate industry.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat concluded with the Excellence Awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and organisations were recognised for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the real estate industry.
The winners of the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023- Gujarat were:
And now ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the winners of the 15th Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2023 - GUJARAT.
Our winners are a testament to building visions and creating reality, with their hard work and dedication to Indian real estate!
The Awards are divided into broad categories of Real Estate Projects, Developers, Architects, Interior Design, Proptech & Co-Working, Branding and Individual Achievement.
REAL ESTATE PROJECT AWARDS
EWS Housing Project of the Year - Shree Balaji Construction For Shree Balaji Park
Residential Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For The Canvas
Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Evolve By Samarthya
Most Popular Mall of the Year - The Phoenix Mills Ltd. For Palladium Ahmedabad
Design Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Evoq
Iconic Project of the Year - Swagat Group For Swagat Twin City High Street
Commercial Project of the Year - PSP Projects Ltd. For Surat Diamond Bourse And Pramukh Group For Pramukh Orbit
Plotted Development of the Year - Arvind SmartSpaces Limited For Arvind Highgrove
Hospitality Project of the Year - Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For Patang Hotel
Residential Complex of the Year - Prayosha Group For Prayosha Prime
Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For Kavisha Aer And Sharanya Group For Sharanya Altura
Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Saanvi Nirman For Skydeck Seasons
Themed Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Regius AND
Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For NK Anantaya
Villa Project of the Year - Gruham Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Gruham Heritage
Best Selling Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Samarthya Heights
Most Work-Friendly Office Space of the Year- Zade Infrabuild LLP For Z2
Luxury Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Vedanta And
Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Pristine
Most Popular Project of the Year - Suvidha For INTERSTELLAR
Industrial/Warehousing Project of the Year - Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd. For Multi-Modal Logistics Park Pipavav
Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Verte
Skyscraper of the Year - Rajyash Group For Royce One
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Shaligram Group For Shaligram Felicity
Second Home Project of the Year - SR Group For The Lake Side
Redevelopment Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Reanand
Emerging Developer of the Year - Dholera Worldmark LLP
Developer of the Year – Residential - Sangini Group
Developer of the Year – Luxury - Ratnaakar Group
Developer of the Year – Commercial- Suvidha
Developer of the Year – Township - rvind SmartSpaces Limited
INTERIOR DESIGN AND ARCHITECT AWARDS
Interior Design Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
Category Architectural Design of the Year – Residential - Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultants For The Narrow House
Architectural Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
BRANDING & MARKETING AWARDS
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Advertising Agency of the Year - Kagrecha's, A Real Estate Branding Agency
OOH Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year - VR Surat For Christmas Carnival 2023
Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
PROPTECH & COWORKING AWARDS
PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates
Proptech Construction Technology of the Year - digiQC
PropTech Realty Firm of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd.
Co-Working Start-up of the Year – Regional - Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-working Leader of the Year – Regional - Yash Shah, Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Group
Co-Working Brand of the Year – Regional- The Address
LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Co-Working Young Achiever of the Year – Regional - Chirag Thakkar, Founder, Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-Working Firm for Managed Spaces - The Address
CSR Excellence Award - VR Surat
Young Achiever of the Year Award - Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
