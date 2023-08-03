Bharat24's Vision of New India 2.0 celebrates contributions towards national progress

The 15th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat held on July 6 at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad showcased the accomplishments and future prospects of the real estate industry of the state.

The event was supported by:

Industry Partner - CREDAI Gujarat

Co Partners - Solvo Elevators, Magicrete, Nissus Finance

Housing Finance Partner - LIC Housing Finance Limited

Luxury Lifestyle Partner - Nila Spaces Limited

Automobile Partner - Driven by Mercedes Benz Landmark Cars

Event Associates - The Address, Godwitt Construction Pvt. Ltd. Totality, Enlite And Rushabh Group

CRM Partner - DaeBuild CRM

Video Partner - Filmito.io

PR Partner – Simulations

Business Media Partner - BW Business World

Online Media Partner - exchange4media.com

The event brought together distinguished personalities and industry leaders from the real estate sector, providing a platform for insightful discussions on the state of the real estate sector of Gujarat, exchange of ideas, and recognising outstanding contributions.

The event commenced with the inaugural address by Sapna Shrivastava, Editor of Realty+ Magazine, who emphasised the growth of Gujarat’s real estate sector.

“Cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are becoming the growth engine of the real estate sector in India and investors everywhere want to know the developments in Gujarat’s real estate sector,” she said, adding that Realty+ remains committed to promoting growth, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the real estate sector through engaging and insightful events.

The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat witnessed the presence of eminent personalities and industry experts from Ahmedabad, representing the who’s who of the real estate sector.

The conclave featured a series of panel discussions delving into crucial aspects of the real estate industry. Leading experts shared their views and thoughts in four panel discussions on the topics Gujarat Twin City: Emerging Growth Areas of Real Estate, Vibrant Gujarat: Sales & Marketing Trends of Gujarat Realty, Thinking Ahead: Role of Legal & Regulatory Compliances, and Designing for Bharat: Connecting People Places & Urban Plan.

The star speakers at the event included Ravin Bhojani, Senior Director – Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE, Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces Limited, Kamal Singal, Managing Director & CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, Nilam Doshi, Director, Civic Organisers LLP, Hon. Secretary Credai Gujarat, Nirav Kothary, Director, Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd.

Jigar Mota, Director & Head of Transactions, Gujarat, Cushman & Wakefield, Anup Shah, Real Estate Specialist, Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd., Vipul Lodha, COO, The Address, Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.

Deval Valia, Senior Director & Head, West India, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers India, Anand Jagtiani IRS ( Rtd.), Planner, Strategist, Versatile Tax Solutions, Mudit Shah, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Prashant Sarkhedi, Director, Nila Spaces Ltd, Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Ar Vatsal Joshi, Founder Director, associated architects (i) pvt. ltd., Paresh Sharma, Senior Fellow, World Resource Institute India , Dr. Vatsal Patel, Founder - Setu Infrastructure, Past President - Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects and Parul Zaveri, Principal Architect, Abhikram

A number of speakers spoke about the traction the GIFT City in Gandhinagar is witnessing, the immense potential the project holds, and its impact on the real estate sector in the twin city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. They stressed its unique proposition as the country's only operational International Financial Services Centre. They said that GIFT City is seeing an influx of people from all over the country. They added that the current decade belongs to the GIFT City.

During a fireside chat titled “Real Talk: Inspiring Success Stories”, Prahladbhai Patel, CMD & CEO of PSP Projects, and Yatin Pandya, Founder & Principal Architect at Footprints Earth, shared their remarkable journeys and insights into achieving success in the real estate sector.

The event also featured an informative presentation by GST expert Vijay Thakkar, who discussed the GST structure for redevelopment projects. He shed light on the complexities and compliance requirements related to GST in the real estate industry.

The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat concluded with the Excellence Awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and organisations were recognised for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the real estate industry.

The winners of the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023- Gujarat were:

And now ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the winners of the 15th Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2023 - GUJARAT.

Our winners are a testament to building visions and creating reality, with their hard work and dedication to Indian real estate!

The Awards are divided into broad categories of Real Estate Projects, Developers, Architects, Interior Design, Proptech & Co-Working, Branding and Individual Achievement.

REAL ESTATE PROJECT AWARDS

EWS Housing Project of the Year - Shree Balaji Construction For Shree Balaji Park

Residential Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For The Canvas

Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Evolve By Samarthya

Most Popular Mall of the Year - The Phoenix Mills Ltd. For Palladium Ahmedabad

Design Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Evoq

Iconic Project of the Year - Swagat Group For Swagat Twin City High Street

Commercial Project of the Year - PSP Projects Ltd. For Surat Diamond Bourse And Pramukh Group For Pramukh Orbit

Plotted Development of the Year - Arvind SmartSpaces Limited For Arvind Highgrove

Hospitality Project of the Year - Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For Patang Hotel

Residential Complex of the Year - Prayosha Group For Prayosha Prime

Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For Kavisha Aer And Sharanya Group For Sharanya Altura

Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Saanvi Nirman For Skydeck Seasons

Themed Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Regius AND

Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For NK Anantaya

Villa Project of the Year - Gruham Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Gruham Heritage

Best Selling Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Samarthya Heights

Most Work-Friendly Office Space of the Year- Zade Infrabuild LLP For Z2

Luxury Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Vedanta And

Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Pristine

Most Popular Project of the Year - Suvidha For INTERSTELLAR

Industrial/Warehousing Project of the Year - Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd. For Multi-Modal Logistics Park Pipavav

Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Verte

Skyscraper of the Year - Rajyash Group For Royce One

Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Shaligram Group For Shaligram Felicity

Second Home Project of the Year - SR Group For The Lake Side

Redevelopment Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Reanand

Emerging Developer of the Year - Dholera Worldmark LLP

Developer of the Year – Residential - Sangini Group

Developer of the Year – Luxury - Ratnaakar Group

Developer of the Year – Commercial- Suvidha

Developer of the Year – Township - rvind SmartSpaces Limited

INTERIOR DESIGN AND ARCHITECT AWARDS

Interior Design Firm of the Year - PDC Architects

Category Architectural Design of the Year – Residential - Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultants For The Narrow House

Architectural Firm of the Year - PDC Architects

BRANDING & MARKETING AWARDS

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida

Advertising Agency of the Year - Kagrecha's, A Real Estate Branding Agency

OOH Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida

Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year - VR Surat For Christmas Carnival 2023

Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida

PROPTECH & COWORKING AWARDS

PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates

Proptech Construction Technology of the Year - digiQC

PropTech Realty Firm of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd.

Co-Working Start-up of the Year – Regional - Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd

Co-working Leader of the Year – Regional - Yash Shah, Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Group

Co-Working Brand of the Year – Regional- The Address

LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Co-Working Young Achiever of the Year – Regional - Chirag Thakkar, Founder, Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd

Co-Working Firm for Managed Spaces - The Address

CSR Excellence Award - VR Surat

Young Achiever of the Year Award - Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.