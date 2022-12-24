Bharat24 is now available on DD Free Dish
The channel is present across all major DTH and MSO platforms
Bharat24 is now also available on DD Free Dish’s Channel No. 074 to further strengthen its reach among Hindi news viewers.
The channel, which is centred around the theme of ‘Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat24’, has a network of over 4,000 reporters, with a goal to have one reporter in every constituency of the country.
The channel is already present across all major DTH and MSO platforms.
Bharat24’s Chief Business Officer & Strategic Advisor to Board, Manoj Jagyasi said, “Now that Bharat24 is placed on DD Free Dish DTH platform, we are assured that the channel will witness manifold reach and further boost the channel’s popularity among the Hindi News Viewers. This is even beneficial for our 100+ advertisers who will gain from our significant gain in reach.”
BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Viacom18 gets media rights for Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Indian subcontinent
The network will broadcast the games in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:23 PM | 2 min read
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024, plus non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region.
“Fans across India and the Subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the Olympic Games through this partnership with Viacom18,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. "As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and young people across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values."
“The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winning performances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture and an exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans on their devices,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024.”
The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of the Olympic Games. The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that ensures the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement. The IOC retains just 10 per cent of these revenues, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.
Viacom18 to convert 2 Hindi movie channels to pay
The conversion will be effective from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has decided to convert its two Hindi movie channels Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits from Free To Air (FTA) to pay channels. The conversion will be effective from February 1, 2023.
The channels will be priced at Rs 0.10. The broadcaster’s distribution arm IndiaCast published revised pricing on its website. The broadcaster had converted Colors Cineplex Superhits to FTA from pay in August this year. The channel was launched on April 1, 2022, while Colors Cineplex Bollywood was launched in 2021.
In the new RIO which will be effective from February 1, 2023, broadcasters will be discontinuing several bouquets and introducing some new ones. IndiaCast also published the new pricing of some channels which includes CNBC Awaz priced at Rs 0.10, Sports18 1 priced at Rs 8, Sports18 HD priced at Rs 10, Colors Bangla at Rs 7, Colors Odia at Rs 6, Colors Tamil at Rs 3, Colors Gujarati at Rs 6 and Colors Kannada Cinema at Rs 3.
Colors Rishtey recently pulled out of DD Free Dish, as previously reported by exchange4media. This is despite the channel's parent company, Viacom18, winning slots in the November e-auction. DD Free Dish was confirmed last month in a statement saying that both Sony Pal (owned by SPNI) and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
However, Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits will not be pulled out of Free Dish.
Disney Star to launch 9 channels in February
The broadcaster deferred the launch of these channels in December last year
By Sonam Saini | Dec 20, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star is set to launch nine new channels in February 2023. The broadcaster announced the launch of new channels while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.
The channels to be launched next year includes two Hindi movie channels - Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills, English movie channel - Star Movies Select, three sports channels - Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, one kids channel - Disney Channel HD, Tamil GEC Vijay Super HD and Malayalam movie channel - Asianet Movies HD.
The broadcaster had deferred the launch of these channels in December last year. The launch was later deferred. As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster was awaiting clarity on NTO 2.0 as the matter was expected to come up before the Supreme Court for a final hearing on November 30, 2021. The broadcaster has now decided to launch the remaining channels next year as NTO 2.0 will be implemented on February 1, 2023.
In 2022, the network launched several new channels, including Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, and Star Kirano HD.
Adani Group's VCPL has acquired 8.27% stake through open offer: NDTV
With VCPL claiming 5,330,792 equity shares, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read
Indian news media company NDTV claimed that Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has obtained an 8.27% stake with 5,330,792 equity shares in the company as part of the open offer. With the move, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%.
The company stated: "In compliance of the disclosure requirements under Regulation 29(1) read with Regulation 29(3) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure in the prescribed format in relation to the acquisition of 5,330,792 (8.27%) equity shares having face value of INR 4 each at a price of INR 294 per share of New Delhi Television Limited (Target Company) pursuant to an open offer under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private limited (Acquirer). With the end of the open offer, Adani Group's total shareholding has now increased to 37.45%. With VCPL."
On November 22 this year, NDTV Gautam Adani-led Adani Group launched its open offer -- which ended on December 5, for an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The offer was presented after VCPL acquired a 99.5% stake in NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limitedpromoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited.
As per the network's statement, Dr Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will now hold 15.94% and 16.32% shares in the company respectively. RRPR Holding Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited), holds 29.18% and VCPL holds 8.27%.
NTO 2.0: Broadcasters' price hike leaves DPOs jittery
With top broadcasters revising pricing and publishing their RIOs, the cable industry now fears that the changes will entail loss of subscribers to OTT and Free Dish
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 9:07 AM | 4 min read
Following the amendment of the new tariff order (NTO) by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last month, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment have revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
The decision was welcomed by the broadcasters when TRAI announced an amended NTO. Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) President and Disney Star Country Manager & President K Madhavan praised TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela for taking the collaborative route to deal with the NTO 2.0-related issues.
He said, “NTO 2.0 is the outcome of the strong collaboration between industry and TRAI under the leadership of Dr Vaghela. Rather than pursue a litigative approach to address pending demands, our approach of engaging in constructive dialogue has allowed us to make strong progress in creating a more conducive environment for the industry on the pricing front. We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance."
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets. For instance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises LTD (ZEEL)’s Zee Family Pack Hindi SD priced at Rs 43 had 25 channels but in the revised rates the same MRP broadcaster is offering only 15 channels. Similarly, Zee Family Pack Marathi SD priced at Rs 49 offers 15 channels which were earlier priced at Rs 45 offering 20 channels.
Similarly, Happy India Marathi bouquet by Culver Max Entertainment was priced at Rs 44 and is now priced at Rs 46, though they are offering the same number of channels. Viacom18 will discontinue over 30 bouquets effective February 1, 2023.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP of Elara Capital, the prices of bouquets have been revised upwards by 10% on average (slightly ahead of their estimates of 8% price hike). “This is bound to have a positive impact of 4-5% on revenue estimates for FY24 for broadcasters,” he said.
He mentioned that the broadcasters have also rolled back ala carte pricing towards Rs 19 for their marquee channels (from Rs 12 earlier / due to uncertainty over NTO 2.0); however, this rollback won’t have any impact on ARPUs, as the shift from Rs 19 to 12 was only notional in nature as by RIOs (Reference Interconnect Offers) submitted last year post-NTO 2.0 norms
“NTO 3.0, does not have any material difference vs NTO 1.0, except the fact that the discount percentage for the sum of a la carte vs the same channels in the bouquet should be capped at 45%. Price hikes are positive for broadcasters and may drive upgrades in the range of 3-5%, in case of no cord cutting/shaving trends due to price hikes.”
However, distribution platform operators (DPOs) have raised their concerns over this. According to several cable operators, NTO 3.0 will drive consumers away from pay TV and toward DD FreeDish and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
"If NTO 3.0 is implemented, approximately two crore digital cable TV and DTH customers may migrate to unregulated OTT and FreeDish platforms," said the MD of a Cable TV company.
Speaking at the CII Big Picture Summit last month, the TRAI chairman stated that the regulator is open to tariff forbearance provided the stakeholders in the broadcasting value chain work in a cohesive manner. TRAI has not fixed any price caps for channels that are offered on a standalone basis or outside the bouquet.
In its amended policy, TRAI has stated that the discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the MRP of a pay channel shall be based on the combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets. The distribution fee and discounts offered by a broadcaster to the DPO remain capped at 35% of the MRP of an a la carte channel or a bouquet.
A senior official with a major cable TV company previously told exchange4media that this clause will increase the regulatory burden on DPOs. He added that TRAI should now look into DPO demands such as removing the network capacity fee (NCF) cap, parity in offering discounts to customers at the retail level, and applying the 60% NCF discount to broadcasters for pay channel prices for Multi TV connections, among other things.
As earlier reported by e4m, the TRAI is expected to issue another consultation paper to address the concerns of DPOs and local cable operators (LCOs).
"Cable operators are concerned that this will have an impact on their subscriber base and end customers, but I believe it will be minimal. The price difference between OTT and TV is still very large, so an 8-10% price increase will have no effect on TV, according to an industry analyst. He also mentioned that consumer bills will also go up by 8-10%.
NBDA says 'rolled data' fuelling war-mongering content, demands unrolled data from BARC
In a letter to BARC CEO Nakul Chopra, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA, contended that the ratings agency's four-week rolling data methodology has been ineffective
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Contending that BARC's four-week rolling data methodology is not working and contributing to confusion among the subscribers, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) demanded "unrolled data" from BARC. In a letter to Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer of BARC, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA emphasised that "rolled data" has been fuelling war-mongering content.
Pointing towards the shortfalls of the method, Pandey noted that the flaw lies in its inability to measure and evaluate the content on a daily basis. This has incapacitated news channels from picking the right story that works. This has resulted in a "high supply or war mongering stories and promotion of toxic content," wrote Pandey.
Here's the full letter:
As you are aware BARC India on 15.10.2020 had temporarily suspended the reporting of individual channel ratings for all news channels. BARC Board had earlier decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) would review the existing standards of measuring and reporting the data of News and Special Interest genres, to address their statistical variability and thereby improve their robustness.
BARC also observed that it was after an extensive consultation with stakeholder representatives that BARC had arrived at a statistically sound and effective solution -the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for the News and Special Interest genres.
Since the launch of the BARC Ratings, we have in our various discussions brought to the notice of BARC that the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is not working for the news genre and it has led to severe confusion among the subscribers. One of the biggest shortfalls of the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is its inherent inability to measure and evaluate content at a daily level. As a result, the news channels are unable and incapacitated to decide on the right stories which work or which are working and as a counterblast the same is resulting in high supply of war mongering stories and promotion of frivolous and toxic content. Further, no genre-level information is being reported in unrolled data making the data unusable and meaningless for broadcasters. Which is why in all our discussions and representations, we have repeatedly suggested to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime.
NBDA Board at its meeting held on 17.11.2022 discussed the above matter. In view of the fact that the unrolled data is making the data unusable and meaningless for news broadcasters, the Board has decided to once again convey to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime, as soon as possible.
