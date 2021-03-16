‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ asks &TV in their new show

&TV is geared to present its viewers with a fresh and homegrown narrative with a rich local flavour in its latest offering, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?

Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, the show will give a glimpse of situational comedy that ensues when two culturally opposite families are forced to share a roof, manoeuvre day-to-day concerns of small-town-living and highly competitive wives. The show captures the long-standing Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of Lucknow through the two families – the Mishras and the Mirzas, who are cohabiting in an old nawabi haweli. Each wishing to own the haveli and not share it with the other leads to constant bickering and amusing scuffles around everyday issues and incidents.

Produced by Amjad Hussain Sheikh (Shade Productions), Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? will premiere on 30th March 2021 at 9:30 pm on &TV, airing every Monday to Friday.

