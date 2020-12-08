Zee Tamil to present Tamil Nadu’s youngest mother-in-law - Thirumathi Hitler

Leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel – Zee Tamil is renowned for its unique show concepts and distinct storylines that Tamil audiences have cherished and loved over the last decade. The channel is set to enthrall the viewers like never before by bringing

Tamil Nadu’s Youngest Mother-in-Law – Thirumathi Hitler, a fresh and unique fiction show which is sure to tickle your funny bone. Launching on 14th December, Thirumathi Hitler will be telecasted on weekdays from Monday-Friday between 6:30-7:00 PM on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD.

Thirumathi Hitler, is a fun filled dramedy that revolves around the young, bubbly, and charming girl Hasini, played by the talented Keerthana Poduval whose motto in life is to take on challenges anytime someone defies her abilities. In contrast to her personality is the perfectionist AJ a.k.a Abhinav Janardhan who preaches high standards and forces his way-of-life on those around him. As the story evolves, their unique love entanglement turns into a comedy of errors as Hasini finds herself to be the mother-in-law to three daughter-in-law who are much older than her. The drama that ensues forms the crux of this rib-tickling show.

Popular actor Amit Bhargav plays the character of AJ and is accompanied by esteemed industry veterans including Actress Ambika, playing the mother of the hero and Professor Gnanasambandam, playing the father of the heroine. The other star cast include Actress Keerthana-stepmother of the heroine, Sowmiya, Bhavya Shree & Subbalakshmi play the role of Daughter-in-Laws. The show is being produced under the banner of Aayshmaan Production by Aaysha Abdullah & Armaan Abdullah with creative direction by S.N Rajkumar.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP & Cluster Head-South Business– Zee Entertainment Enterprises Pvt. Ltd said, “The launch of Thirumathi Hitler is an extension of our vision to be varied and distinct in the range of fiction storylines that we present to our audiences. The show is light-hearted and fresh in its approach towards life and the society around us. We are confident that the show will transcend the boundaries of age and spread fun, joy and excitement among our viewers”.