Colors brings two new stories of inspiring women

A simple loving girl from Sikkim who leaves her entire hometown and family behind to move to the city of dreams- Mumbai for the love of her life. Like any other girl, Nima hopes for a perfect and happy life but little does she know that they are about to be shattered. For the innocent Kajol, her marriage to ‘the perfect one' is on the cards. But her dreams are shattered overnight after she is forced to become the family’s breadwinner following the demise of her father.

Colors is bringing two powerful stories of determined and resilient women, ‘Nima Denzongpa’ and ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’, starring Surabhi Das as Nima and Ishita Dutta as Kajol. Produced by Penninsula Pictures Pvt. Ltd, ‘Nima Denzongpa’ will air at 9:00 pm and ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’ produced by Box and Beyond Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., at 9:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

Speaking about the shows, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Our endeavour, at Colors has always been to introduce our viewers to diverse and impactful stories from the nooks and corners of our country and provide wholesome entertainment. In keeping with the channel’s ethos of presenting inspiring stories of strong women, we are excited to launch- ‘Nima Denzongpa’ and ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’. While one traces the journey of a braveheart northeastern girl in Nima, the other highlights the fighting spirit of Kajol as she takes on the burden of familial responsibilities. The two shows will not only strengthen our fiction lineup but also re-energize our prime time 9-10 pm band with some exceptional content. Through the journey of these new characters, we aim to bring positivity, resilience and hope to our viewers.”

Based in amchi Mumbai, ‘Nima Denzongpa’ revolves around the life of Nima, a simple and young girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a boy, Suresh (played by Akshay Kelkar) from Mumbai. The most handsome boy in the basti, he lost his father at a very young age and became the only hope for his Aai (played by Usha Naik). Away on a shoot in Sikkim, he meets Nima and falls in love with her. They get married and leaving all her life and family behind, Nima moves to Mumbai. But little does she know that the city of dreams is about to turn into her worst nightmare. She is not only made to feel unwelcomed in the city but also is called names and belittled for hailing from the Northeast. Even Suresh’s Aai refuses to accept her as her daughter-in-law and Nima finds herself alone fighting all the struggles, unpleasant comments and prejudices hurled at her. Will Nima be able to stand out and survive the tough Mumbai life? Will she ever find acceptance in the new city?

On the other hand, ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’s’ plot centers around Kajol, a sweet, joyful girl from Kolkata, who is loved and adored by her family. While she is clever she is not streetsmart, unexposed to the harsh realities of the outside world. Kajol is excited to start a new life by marrying Arjun Chatterjee (played by Harshad Arora) , a brilliant and successful boy. But her father’s sudden demise on the eve of her wedding changes everything forever. Her happy life gets shrouded in the clouds of darkness as she is made to take over the responsibility of her entire family and her father’s debt-ridden business. Will Kajol, a protected child, be able to save her family from financial ruin? Will she be able to fulfil her dream of marrying her love?

Talking about the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “’Nima Denzongpa’ and ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’ beautifully capture two intriguing storylines of two brave women characters. Colors is recognised for its unique concepts, and with Nima's story, we're hoping to bring attention to the discrimination faced by Northeastern people. We are confident that with this show, we will be able to change mindsets and effectively express the message of inclusivity. With Kajol's tale in ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’, we document how, despite all adversities, she overcomes her struggles with courage and honesty. Both the stories are unique, and we hope to strike the right chord with the audience.”

Producers of ‘Nima Denzongpa’, Penninsula Pictures Pvt Ltd, Alind Srivastava, said, “This is the first time that we are bringing a show which talks about the prejudice faced by the people of the Northeast outside their native homes. Not every day do we see a Northeast girl play the lead role on an Indian television show and we are extremely proud to present such a strong concept for the first time.” Adding further, Nissar Parvez said, “We have cast Surabhi as she was the best fit for the role and has effortlessly embodied the character sketch. To ensure authenticity, we have shot in some of the most beautiful places to reflect the beauty of Sikkim and the sets of Mumbai have also been aesthetically created to make them realistic and relatable. We are delighted to be associated with Colors and look forward to a great new journey.”

Talking about playing Nima, Surabhi Das said, “It's a dream come true for me to be a part of the Colors family, a channel I have grown up watching. It is a proud feeling to be able to represent my community on a platform that reaches to millions across the country. Nima is a beautiful brave character and honestly it is something that has inspired me to take that leap of faith and fight for everything that I deserve. I hope I am able to transform people's perceptions about Northeast Indians, who at heart are very much Indian. I hope Nima’s story resonates with the viewers and they support her in the journey”

Producers of ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’, Box and Beyond Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Vipul D Shah said, "This is a simple yet exciting journey of Kajol, your neighbourhood girl who knows nothing but how to love her family. The audience will be able to relate to the character with the way Kajol manages her daily challenges, happiness, sorrows, and her life.” Adding further, Arka Ganguly, said: "The changes and struggles in her life after her father’s demise will change how she sees life. The show also touches upon how a daughter’s shoulders can be as strong as a son and if given a chance she can also take care of the entire family. We hope the viewers will relate to this heart-warming journey.”

Talking about her character of Kajol Mukherjee, Ishita Dutta said, “Colors always feels like home and I'm excited to be back with a wonderful show like ‘Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani’. I will be portraying the character of Kajol, a simple girl with simple dreams and is a pillar of strength for her family. Just like Kajol, I am very close to my family, and the character felt so real and natural. The show focuses on how Kajol’s life changes unexpectedly and how she sacrificies her life for her family. I hope the audience will love the show and support us just the way they always have".

To promote these two inspiring and heartwarming stories, Colors has designed a robust marketing campaign across print, television, and digital platforms. On television, a 7-day plan showcasing the strong characters and their journeys through promos will be aired on channels across Hindi News, Hindi Movies, Hindi Music, Kids and Regional genres. For print, the channel will be targeting key publications across markets on the launch day. On the digital front, the shows will be promoted heavily on all social media platforms to reach out to the right audience through in app promotions, trending reels, and influencer outreach. Colors family virtually will also give a warm welcome to the new members- Nima and Kajol. Adding to the inspiring stories of struggle will also be artists like Bharti Singh and Dharmesh Yelande who will share how they fought it.

