Star Vijay to launch family drama Thamizhum Saraswathiyum

Star Vijay is launching a family drama titled Thamizhum Saraswathiyum.

Story of Thamizhum Saraswathiyum:

Saraswathi is a bubbly enthusiastic girl who wants to be happy in life. But she has always looked down upon for not being able to complete even her Class XII. She decides to get married to escape from the constant criticism from her father for not studied properly. Similarly, the prospect grooms demand more money to marry her as she’s an uneducated girl making her life even more miserable in front of her family.

Thamizh aka Thamizhselvan is a very responsible and respectable guy who stopped his education and took over the family business at a very young age due to circumstances. His mother Kothai finds it difficult to get a bride for him because of he is uneducated. She wanted him to get married to an educated girl.

NAKSHATRA as Saraswathi. Nakshatra is a very popular serial artiste. She has done numerous serials for various channels and she’s also been a part of As I am suffering from Kadhal a Hotstar web series.

DEEPAK as THAMIZH. Deepak is indeed back to STAR VIJAY. He has had a very long-term relationship with the channel as a host for popular shows like Jodi No.1, Boys vs Girls etc., He has done several roles in leading serials as well.

MEERA KRISHNAN as Kothai (Thamizh’s Mom), RAMACHANDRAN as Natesan (Thamizh’s Dad), Prabhu as Chokkalingam (Saraswathi’s Dad), Rekha as Chandralekha (Saraswathi’s mom), Dharshana as Vasundra (Saraswathi’s co-sister) are some of the lead characters on the serials.

THAMIZHUM SARASWATHIYUM is directed by none other than the most popular director of the television industry S KUMARAN who has given ultimate hits on television serials in the recent past. The serial is produced by VIKATAN VISTA. Thamizhum Saraswathiyum will launch on STAR VIJAY on 12 July 2021 airing Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)