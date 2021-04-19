Asianet brings new show Balahanuman

Asianet is all set to telecast ‘Balahanuman’. Starting April 19, the show will air Monday to Saturday at 6.30 pm.

This is not the epic story of Veera Hanuman. The story is based on the belief that God protects all the creatures on earth. The invisible Lord Sri Anjaneya appears in front of three little friends and knows their sorrows. Balahanuman perform miracles with his tail and mace to save these three children from the dangers which they fall unknowingly, which make the kids happy and turning them into heroes. Hanuman reacts against the evil forces of society. and gives comfort and happiness to the sad and oppressed, the channel shared.

