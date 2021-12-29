Asianet to telecast 'Star Singer Season 8 Relaunch' event

The channel will air the mega stage event held for the relaunch of the musical reality show on January 2, 2022

Asianet is all set to telecast Mega Stage event “Star Singer Season 8 Relaunch" on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 7 PM onwards.

The mega stage event was held for the relaunch of Malayalam Television’s iconic musical reality show “Star Singer Season 8". On the stage, legendary playback singer P Jayachandran was honoured by his idol Susheelamma for completing 56 glorious years in his singing career.

The relaunch of Star Singer Season 8 was officially announced by multi-talented Vineeth Sreenivasan at this grand ceremony. Vineeth Sreenivasan and singer Hisham also graced the show with their special performances. Actor Aju Varghese was also present on the occasion.

Besides the performances of the guests, the judges of the show, singers KS Chithra, G Venugopal, Manjari, musicians Sharath and Stephen Devassy, and contestants' performances enthralled the audience. The show also had special dance performances by actors Swasika Vijay and Grace Antony.

Star Singer Season 8 will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday from January 8 with new rounds and innovations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)