Asianet to premiere Aanum Pennum on June 27

The movie featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to air at 7 pm this Sunday

Asianet is all set for the world premiere of the movie Aanum Pennum on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

The film explores the stories of man-woman relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust. The anthology features an ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Roshan Mathew, DarshanaRajendran, Indrajith Sukumaran, NedumudiVenu, KaviyoorPonnamma and Basil Joseph.AanumPennum has been competently packed with good visuals and impressive performances. The stories show bold women who are really sure about what they are doing in life, unlike the men who are evidently fragile.

Aanum Pennum on Asianet at 7 PM on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)