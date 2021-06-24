Asianet to premiere Aanum Pennum on June 27

The movie featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to air at 7 pm this Sunday

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 11:38 AM
Aanum Pennum

Asianet is all set for the world premiere of the movie Aanum Pennum on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

The film explores the stories of man-woman relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust. The anthology features an ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, Roshan Mathew, DarshanaRajendran, Indrajith Sukumaran, NedumudiVenu, KaviyoorPonnamma and Basil Joseph.AanumPennum has been competently packed with good visuals and impressive performances. The stories show bold women who are really sure about what they are doing in life, unlike the men who are evidently fragile. 

Aanum Pennum on  Asianet  at 7 PM on Sunday,  27th  June 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet Parvathy Thiruvothu Aanum Pennum advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
sonu sood

Sonu Sood roped in as brand ambassador of Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda
1 day ago

fit up

Times Hollywood Network flags off FIT UP initiative for Yoga Day
1 day ago

zee biskope

ZEE Biskope to launch 'Talent Camera Action' Season 2 for World Camera Day
1 day ago