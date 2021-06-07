Asianet to air world television premiere of suspense thriller movie Aarkkariyam

Aarkkariyam stars Biju Menon in the lead role along with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen

Asianet is all set to telecast suspense thriller movie Aarkkariyam’s world television premiere on Friday, 11 th June 2021.

The story revolves around Roy, Shirley, and her father Ittyavira, who get together at the time of the Covid pandemic at Shirley’s home in Pala. Soon, Roy discovers a secret that Shirley’s father had been hiding for years from everyone. What happens next and what is the untold incident behind it forms the rest of the story. Cinematographer turned director Sanu John Varughese’s Aarkkariyam is a smartly paced family drama that is relatable and thrilling.

Aarkkariyam stars Biju Menon in the lead role along with Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)