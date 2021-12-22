Asianet all set to end 2021 with exciting line up of movies

Asianet, Kerala’s entertainment network has emerged as the go-to destination for movie aficionados for their daily dose of Malayalam movies on television with 1500+ movies to watch in its library. In the last few years, Asianet has significantly ramped up movie acquisitions in line with the constantly evolving tastes of the audience. These include some of the biggest 2021 hits like Drishyam 2, Nayattu, Joji and The Great Indian Kitchen, all of which were well received by audiences outside of Kerala too. A testament to the quality of the library is the fact that Asianet has 41 out of the all-time Top 50 IMBD rated movies in Malayalam. And now Asianet is all set to end the year 2021 with a bang with the much successful #Home premiere on Christmas day, 25th Dec.

Asianet is gearing up for the biggest upcoming releases in 2022 including Marakkar- Lion of the Arabian Sea, RRR, Bro Daddy, Aarattu, 12th Man, Kaaval, Bhramam, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Kaane Kaane, Lalitham Sundaram Minnal Murali and Malayankunju to name few.

“Asianet is a household name in Kerala and we remain committed to delivering high-quality entertainment that resonates with the viewers in the market. Watching movies on television as a family continues to be the norm and there is a high demand for quality movies from Malayalam speaking audiences across demographics,” said Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Star and Disney India. “Asianet’s library of contemporary & quality movies makes it a sought-after destination for brands to reach out to their key target segments,” he added.

