Zing unveils new logo, ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi as brand ambassador

Youth entertainment channel Zing unveils an all-new avatar comprising a new logo, channel packaging, brand ambassador, and a brand campaign. Zing’s brand purpose stems from Gen Z’s feeling of perpetually not being understood, commonly expressed by them as aap nahi samjhoge. To provide a mahaul that understands, celebrates, and vibes with today’s youth, the channel launches its new positioning through the campaign, ‘Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe’ featuring Gen Z icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Zing’s rebranding will see them deliver captivating programming which tells modern stories through music, movies, and series.

The new logo and packaging reflect a fresh, vibrant, and dynamic mood that celebrates the spirit and positivity of the youth. The modern styling will have a strong infusion of the youth’s desi swag through colours, fonts, and other styling elements which match Gen Z’s sensibilities. With revamped music slots, audiences can groove to the trending tunes, Punjabi beats, Indie-Pop, foot-tapping party songs, as well as evergreen hits. Furthermore, Zing is the only Indian channel to bring popular Korean Dramas (K-Dramas) in Hindi for its young viewers. Additionally, the channel is all set to captivate audiences with the 13th season of their popular show – Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. With over 12 terrific seasons in 8 years, the show has presented relatable love stories that have found acceptance among the audience and is a favourite among Gen Z. Also returning will be the new season of Zing’s gamified chat show - Game On which features popular cricketers. Season 1 saw elite cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shikhar Dhawan amongst others. Also, Zing will launch an exciting line-up of digital-first content that will drop soon.

Quoting Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer- Zing, &TV and Big Magic – “Zing is India’s foremost youth entertainment channel and we pride ourselves on having our finger on the viewer’s pulse. Our extensive interactions with youth across metros and tier 1 and tier 2 cities revealed a common grouse – Koi nahin samajhta hummein; we are expected to understand without being understood. This feeling led us to our brand purpose and the latest campaign wherein we highlighted some of the key moments where they feel ignored or misunderstood. At Zing, we wish to create a mahaul where the youth feel this is truly my space, my vibe, my tribe.”

Arghya Roy Chowdhary, Chief Channel Officer - Music Cluster said, “In India, Gen Z comprises the largest population segment and with our new identity we want to reinforce that we are an extension of their tribe. We are a channel that mirrors their life and lets them be themselves. With our new positioning in place, all we needed was the right brand ambassador, and given his personality, swag, and ability to connect with the youth, there is no one better than Siddhant Chaturvedi. He is the perfect brand fit! With the campaign kicking off this week we can’t wait for our viewers to experience the all-new Zing.”

Sharing his excitement, Zing’s brand ambassador, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “The aspect of Gen Z not being understood is very real and I felt the same while starting out. It was my tribe that helped me keep my head in the game through that phase which is why I instantly connected with Zing’s campaign. It’s great that youth have a safe space that celebrates and vibes with them. My own introduction to the world of music was through Zing which makes this partnership even more personal and I’m super excited to be a part of Zing’s tribe!”

Zing has planned an exciting and extensive campaign across its key markets. The leading youth entertainment channel will kick start its campaign on 25th May with the launch of an exciting Brand Film featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

