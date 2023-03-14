DD Free Dish auction: Prasar Bharati earns over Rs 190 crore on Day 2
11 channels bag slots in Hindi GEC and movie categories
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has earned over Rs 191 crore on Day 2 of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish.
According to the sources, 11 channels secured slots on the second day; six in the Bucket A+ category (Hindi GEC) and five in Bucket A category (movie channels). The reserve prices for Bucket A + and Bucket A were Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively.
The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As already reported, The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots in the Hindi GEC category. The highest bid in the category was placed at Rs 17.9 crore. Prasar Bharati is believed to have collected more than Rs 100 crore from this category. There were six slots in this category.
In the Bucket A category, the public broadcaster has earned more than Rs 85 crore. Star Utsav Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit and Dhamaka Movies B4U have secured the slots in this category. The highest bid for this category was Rs 17.5 crore. The category had six slots. Bidding for this slot will take place on Wednesday.
Technical glitches push DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction to today
Originally scheduled for March 13, the online auction is for vacant MPEG-2 slots of the DD Free Dish from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:05 AM | 1 min read
The DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction has been delayed by a day due to technical issues. According to industry sources, the e-auction could not take place on Monday, March 13 due to a technical issue, but it will begin today March 14.
The online e-auction was scheduled from March 13, 2023, onwards for vacant MPEG-2 slots of the DD FreeDish for the period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the I&B Ministry can also participate in the e-auction.
Dish TV appoints independent director
The battle between largest shareholder Yes Bank and Subhash Chandra for control of Dish TV may now come to an end
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:05 PM | 1 min read
DTH operator Dish TV has reportedly appointed former bureaucrat Zohra Chatterji as its independent Director.
According to media reports, it has also shared with MIB four names for its approval for their appointment as board as directors. MIB’s approval is needed under the uplinking guidelines. The four names are Rajesh Sahni, Virender Tagra, Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe and Arvind Nachaya Mapangada.
With Dish TV agreeing to induct two independent directors recommended by Yes Bank on its board, the battle between Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of Dish TV, and Subhash Chandra, seems to be nearing end.
Media reports say this is the first appointment after March 3, when the shareholders of Dish TV rejected special resolutions seeking their approval for the appointment of four new independent directors.
PM Modi to address India Today Conclave 2023 in Delhi
The conclave will be held on March 17 and 18 in Delhi.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 12, 2023 9:01 PM | 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Today Conclave 2023. The event, in its 20th edition, is set to take place on March 17 and 18 in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most influential leaders in the world, will be the 'Icon of India' speaker at the much-awaited meeting of minds at a time when the world is in turmoil — economic and geopolitical — and India has emerged as its lighthouse of hope.
Prime Minister Modi last addressed the India Today Conclave before the pandemic in 2019, a lot has changed since. In 2023, India has taken the centrestage in the world as the country is poised to become the third largest economy and a key player in security of the seas. India is the host of this year's G20 Summit, which is focused on clean energy and economic recovery.
According to India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie, "As he was famously referred to as the 'Disruptor in Chief' in his last Conclave visit, PM Modi's latest address is set to lay out his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times in the past, starting from his days as the Gujarat chief minister when he showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model and then as Prime Minister when he outlined the goals of a New India. He has delivered keynote addresses first as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008 and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 and in recent years, as the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2019.
The theme of this year's Conclave is ‘The India Moment’. With the youngest working population in the world, India is poised to be one of the drivers of global economic growth. And with over 900 million internet users, it will also be ready to reap the digital dividend.
India is entering the big election season as PM Modi leads the BJP's fight for a third consecutive term at the Centre. The India Today Conclave 2023 will also set the agenda for the political battleground as prominent political personalities from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition debate and discuss their policies, promises and prospects.
As always, India Today Conclave 2023 will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports, and academia, and provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate.
The speakers include luminaries like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit, among others.
The India Today Conclave is a two-day event where high-profile speakers from various fields discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing India and the world. The event usually includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and other interactive sessions where speakers share their thoughts, insights and ideas on various topics.
Mandeep Singh quits B4U Network as Country Manager & COO
His next move is not yet known.
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 10, 2023 4:38 PM | 1 min read
B4U Network’s Country Manager and COO Mandeep Singh has quit.
He confirmed this development to e4m.
Before joining the Bollywood based television network, he was the CEO and founder of Billbergia, a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand. He posted about this job on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Mumbai.
Previously, he had 2 stints with The Walt Disney Company for more than 6 years each as Executive Director & Network Head - India| Media Networks and Director and Cluster Revenue Head respectively.
A professional with around 20 years of experience, Singh has pursued his post-graduation in business management and marketing from EMPI Schools.
B4U appoints Pawan Sharma as CRO & Mithilesh Champaneri as CPO
Both Sharma and Champaneri have served stints at leading media organisations.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 4:12 PM | 1 min read
B4U with its popular channels including B4U Music B4U Movies B4U Kadak B4U Bhojpuri and the newly launched Dhamaka Movies has appointed Pawan Sharma as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri as its Chief People Officer.
“I am elated to join B4U, a company that carries a great legacy of showing best in class Music, Regional and Movies content. I am looking forward to working closely with management of B4U network and leading a highly talented revenue team, as we enter into our next phase of growth” said Pawan Sharma who most recently was with Josh Talks as its business head. He has also worked in leadership roles at Network 18, Walt Disney, UTV, Big FM, Star Network.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as chief people officer and head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of the company's Human Capital & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work'', said Champaneri.
Dr. Jawahar Shah joins ENBA jury panel
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Dr. Jawahar Shah, philanthropist, homeopath, and academician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently the Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System, a charitable arm of the Alumni Association from Indian Institute of Technology.
He was a member of the task force on COVID-19 (AYUSH), Government of Maharashtra. He has authored two books and delivered over 500 lectures across 22 countries. A technocrat, he gave the homeopathic world the largest Homeopathic Database and Decision Support System, HOMPATH.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
boAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta joins enba jury panel
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:51 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, has joined the exchange4media news broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. With several accreditations under his name, he has been awarded with ET 40 Under 40 2021, Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019 and GQ Man of the Year 2022 among other prestigious honours.
Gupta is the Co-founder of boAt. Since its inception in 2014, the company has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
