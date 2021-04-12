Asianet curates Vishu special lineup on April 14

The programmes comprise a mix of movies, popular serials and a Vishu-special show

Apr 12, 2021
Asianet has come up with an array of movies and special programmes for Vishu on 14 April.

The day begins with the world television premiere of the superhit comedy family entertainer  movie “ Tsunami “ starring Balu Varghese, Mukesh , Aju Varghese, Lal,  Innocent and Aaradhya  at 9 AM, followed by “ Vishu Dhamakka “ featuring games, dance, cooking and Vishu celebrations of leading television artistes and film actor Aju Varghese at 11.30 PM

Afternoon special programmes include Vishu special episode of Star Singer Season 8 at 1 PM and re-edited version of Comedy Stars Season 2 grand finale at 3 PM.

Evening programmes include popular serials from 6 PM to 9.30 PM and Big Boss at 9.30 PM.

