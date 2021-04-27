Amazon Prime Video presents exciting lineup of series, movies & adventure shows

Viewers will get to enjoy some of the unscripted originals on the platform, adventure shows, crime thriller, courtroom drama, animated shows, movies and much more

This week, catch up on the diverse and immersive selection of Indian and International titles across multiple languages and spanning genres on Amazon Prime Video. After enthralling audiences across the globe, the streaming service on 30th April brings the local version of the well-acclaimed International Amazon Original Series LOL in India- LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse. The unscripted comedy will feature India’s finest comedy entertainers Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik as contestants along with Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi as the show hosts. The show brings ten professional comedians pitted against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant a.k.a the Last One Laughing will take home a grand prize of INR 25 Lakhs.

Starting 30th April, Prime members in India can stream the International Amazon Original action thriller Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and join John Clark, a navy SEAL who sets out on a path to avenge his wife's murder later finding himself inside of a larger conspiracy. The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Guy Pearce.

Starting 27th April, fans can stream the recently released Hindi action blockbuster Mumbai Saga. Directed by Sanjay Gupta the film presents an exciting ensemble of stars like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The cop vs gangster action drama is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s. Mumbai Saga is a tale of the Bombay that it was and the Mumbai that it became.

Audiences can catch the recently released courtroom drama on Amazon Prime Video, Vakeel Saab starting 30th April. Inspired by the Hindi blockbuster Pink, the film goes out to stand out for a journey of truth and justice that seldom exists in our societies in today’s times. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj.

Audiences can catch the award-winning and critically acclaimed American television series The Handmaid’s Tale as it returns with its fourth season on the streaming service, starting 30th April. With Elisabeth Moss in a prominent role, the series will see June and her fellow renegade handmaids hiding from the Eyes, hoping to hook up with the underground resistance movement known as Mayday. Created by Bruce Miller, the American tragedy is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

Premiering on 1st May, Chick Fight centres around the life of Anna Wyncomb (played by Malin Åkerman) who diverts and turns around the mess in her life with the help of an all-female fight club. Justice League vs. the Fatal Five will be available to Amazon Prime Video customers for streaming from 30th April onwards. Featuring Elyes Gabel and Diane Guerrero in lead roles alongside Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, and George Newbern, the film is directed and produced by Sam Liu. The story sets forth on the fate of the Earth which hangs in the balance when Justice League faces off against the formidable Fatal Five, a time-traveling band who terrorize the Metropolis in search of the budding Green Lantern. Will Justice League be successful in battling it out with the Fatal Five? Watch the film to know more.

Standing at an impressive rating of 8.0 on IMDb, Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream the successful Bengali drama, Switzerland shortly after its theatrical release, starting, 29th April. Featuring Abir Chatterjee, Rukmini Maitra, and Ambarish Bhattacharya in prominent roles, the film captures a series of emotions brought by a middle-class Bengali family who try to save enough money for their dream travel to Switzerland.

