Ad veteran Shashi Sinha to get AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023
Sinha joins the ranks of Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara and others
The Advertising Agencies Association of India today announced that the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023 will be conferred on advertising veteran Shashi Sinha. This is the highest honour to be given to an individual in India for his/ her outstanding contribution to the Advertising Industry.
With nearly four decades in the advertising industry, Shashi Sinha is seasoned professional and has dedicated the majority of his career to a single agency group. In a leadership span of 25 years, he progressed from being the head of Media at FCB Ulka to the CEO of all media units under IPG Media Brands in 2013. As CEO, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, transforming a little-known media group into the most respectable entity among all IPG business units in India. This success elevated the global standing of IPG Media Brands. Simultaneously, his enduring stewardship of Amul for over 37 years attests to the high regard in which he is held. Beyond corporate achievements, he played a pivotal role in the sevenfold growth of Interactive Avenues, a digital agency acquired during his tenure. His emphasis on human resources ensured the retention of original founders within the leadership team at MB agencies. Notably, MB agencies, apart from Group M, are the only media agencies to have received Agency of the Year Awards at prestigious local shows like Emvies and Goafest Abbies.
Renowned for his active presence and guidance in various industry bodies, including roles as the current Chairman of BARC, former President of the Ad Club and former Chairman of ABC and MRUC. His involvement in ASCI, and contributions to IRS editions and AAAI further exemplify his commitment to influencing the advertising landscape. He has also been Chairman of the Awards Governing Council at Goafest. Beyond his professional life, he contributes to social causes through advisory roles in organizations like Akhand Jyoti Charitable Trust and TRRAIN Foundation, focusing on healthcare for curable blindness and supporting the training and placement of people with disabilities in the retail sector.
Making the announcement, Prasanth Kumar, President, AAAI, said, “Shashi Sinha's journey in advertising is an inspiring narrative of leadership, innovation, and resilience. As the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Awardee for 2023, he exemplifies decades of transformative impact, steering media entities to unparalleled success. His tenure as CEO at IPG Media Brands marked a turnaround that elevated industry standards, making it the most profitable entity under IPG in India. Beyond corporate milestones, Shashi's commitment to industry bodies and social causes is laudable. His achievements reflect not just professional excellence but a deep-seated passion for shaping the advertising landscape and contributing meaningfully to societal progress. Shashi Sinha is truly deserving of this honour.”
Anupriya Acharya, Chairperson of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee, remarked, "No one deserves this prestigious honor more than Shashi. While his success in advertising is remarkable, his contributions to the industry at large are nothing short of exemplary. It is no surprise therefore, that the entire committee unanimously agreed to bestow this award upon Shashi, recognizing his outstanding achievements and significant impact on the advertising landscape."
The AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual who has been a practitioner of advertising for twenty-five years and had been in the top management position; has been or continues to be an active participant in industry bodies and or made significant contributions in shaping the industry priorities which enabled the advertising industry to grow, prosper and become more professionalized; individual known for his integrity, ethical practice and leadership qualities; contributed to his Company/Companies growth by innovative thinking and taking them in newer directions; involved in projects of social consequence which is seen as a role model for the industry at large and had been an industry veteran.
Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris and others.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
ManoramaOnline unveils trendy and contemporary look
The new design has been created using latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 6:05 PM | 2 min read
ManoramaOnline, the digital arm of Malayala Manorama newspaper that provides news to Malayalis all over the world, is now sporting a new look.
The new design, created using the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), will help ManoramaOnline offer a comprehensive reading experience.
The 'Latest News' will have daily developments in detail. The 'Big Story' section on top of the website will carry exclusive stories and important news, while the 'Premium' section will carry in-depth stories.
In the 'Trending News' section, artificial intelligence will select stories based on the individual preferences of readers. The photographs of all major news breaks will be displayed on the homepage banner, along with live updates, providing all the relevant information at a glance.
A wide variety of in-depth news is the hallmark of ManoramaOnline. The new design will have various sections in a cluster format. The 'Cinema' and 'Music' sections in the previous website will now come under the 'Entertainment' section, whereas the 'Lifestyle' cluster will have contents that earlier went under 'Travel, 'Food', 'Auto', 'Literature' and 'Homestyle' sections.
The fresh-look ManoramaOnline has added new sections such as 'Fact Check' and 'Youth & Kids' with a focus on GenNext.
The existing 'Hyperlocal' and 'Business' sections, too, have migrated to the new layout.
Galleries will showcase the day's major developments in photographs, and visual stories that communicate the developments in images, cartoons, and infographics.
The new design allows readers to select a preferred mode for 'Read', 'Light', and 'Dark' to make reading easy for the eyes.
Splendid finale of the 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 – West
The event was held on Oct 19 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 1:11 PM | 9 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 sees 22% viewership growth over last edition: Star Sports
268 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, said that it has witnessed significant growth in viewership for the first 11 matches of ICC CWC 2023 - including two matches played by the Men in Blue- vs Australia and Afghanistan.
The tournament, it said, has clocked more than 59 billion minutes of watch-time (viewership), a growth of 22% compared to the 2019 edition. Additionally, the consumption among premium audiences witnessed remarkable growth with audiences in NCCS A witnessing a growth of 40% and NCCS B growing by 24%. Live broadcast for the first 11 matches of the tournament has been watched by 268 million viewers with 96 million young working professionals (aged 22-40) tuning in, which is 5% higher than the 2019 edition. The peak live concurrency for the tournament is 56 million viewers, registered during the India v Australia match in Chennai on October 8.
Star Sports has been producing 11 feeds for ICC Men’s CWC 2023, which includes feeds in 9 different languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam) and two additional vertical feeds (Max View) for Disney+ Hotstar.
The overall broadcast of the tournament has been enriched by offering a range of non-live programming shows. 'Follow the Blues,' 'Game Plan,' ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ served in-depth analyses and captivating build-up to the tournament, allowing fans to dive deeper into the world of cricket. The broadcaster also launched a fan-centric campaign, stoking the dreams of millions with the aspiration of India winning the coveted World Cup trophy again. A star-studded list of top celebrities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ravi Teja, Shiva Rajkumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Renaut, and many more, shared their love and admiration for the sport and their favorite Indian Cricketers on Cricket Live, India’s most-watched Cricket Show. As the excitement continues to build, India is set to face New Zealand on 22nd October 2023, followed by India vs England on 29th October 2023.
BBC documentary takes viewers inside loan scam destroying lives across India
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, exposes loan recovery call centers who have left no stone unturned to mentally, financially and physically harass innocent Indians
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 3:49 PM | 3 min read
A phone notification buzzes and an sms pops up, ‘You’re approved for an instant loan for upto Rs.3 Lakh. Click Here’. The user clicks on the link in need of money and as soon as they enter their details, the money is credited to their account. What the user doesn’t know is that they’re already trapped! The loan rendering company now has their personal images, user identification information and even contact list.
Days later, loan recovery agents begin with polite calls, which then leads to abuses and even sending morphed pictures of the borrower to their contacts.
Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist with BBC, made a documentary exposing these call centres who are told to recover the amount.
She shared, “This all started via a conversation with one of my sources who is a cyber expert and he was talking about this scam that is happening across India. He suggested I work on it When I read about it, so many suicides had happened due to this crime, that too back in 2021.”
“When I delved more into it I realised it's a massive scam with so many layers to it, with companies coming from China with Chinese investors. They started misusing the financial problems that people started facing post Covid. This is why we had to do this documentary as it had touched almost every household in one way or the other and we wanted to spread awareness about it,” added the journalist.
Rohan, who worked earlier for a call centre, helped her get a glimpse of these life-wrecking loan recovery agents. From abusing their parents, wives and children to even threatening to send their naked morphed pictures around, the hooliganism gets worse and worse.
Agarwal shared, “The biggest challenge was to find an insider who could tell me what happens inside these call centres. It took me so long to find one since it is a lucrative business nobody wanted to share much information. But, finding Rohan was a big catch and then investigating into the call centres and perpetrators was also a big challenge.”
Digging in deeper, Agarwal found the parent source of these scams in India to be connected with a man with hidden identity named Li Xiang, who runs multiple Chinese loan firms which further outsource call centres in India.
There have been multiple cases of suicide, self-harm and even murder by innocent borrowers just to be able to repay the loan apps in various parts of India. Agarwal even went and met their families at their hometowns.
What comes as a shocker is, this is not the story of a few small-scale loan apps in dingy corners but a brand like Navi too, which proudly has MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador and claims to not be like other loan apps.
Agarwal concluded, “I am really overwhelmed with the response that we have got and people have found it so informative. Apart from that, union minister Rajeev Chandrsekhar held a meeting recently with MeitY and other fintech people. There are definitely some movements on this going around and I hope some concrete impact happens on this matter.”
Dainik Jagran inext concludes Bikeathon 2023
Over 32,000 cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros participated in the bikeathon
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Jagran inext has wrapped up Bikeathon 2023. Over 32,000 dedicated cyclists from 4 states and 15 mini-metros came together, turning Bikeathon into a monumental celebration of biking, fostering a community driven by well-being and camaraderie.
More than a cycling event, Bikeathon 2023 was an immersive experience blending fitness, freedom, and entertainment. Participants, young and young at heart, were treated to electrifying musical and dance performances by celebrated artists, creating an atmosphere pulsating with energy.
"We believe in the power of youthfulness and fitness," said Alok Sanwal, CEO at Dainik Jagran inext. "Bikeathon 2023 embodied our commitment to community building. Witnessing the enthusiasm and determination of the participants, who pedalled their way to a healthier lifestyle, was truly inspiring."
In its 15th year, Bikeathon 2023, Dainik Jagran inext’s flagship IP stands as a symbol of dedication to promoting health and well-being in the communities it serves. The event not only encouraged physical fitness but also inspired a sense of community and eco-consciousness, highlighting that cycling is not only good for health but also for the environment.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors & the urban-urbane audience of the Hindi heartland who participated, supported, and contributed to making Bikeathon 2023 a grand success," added Sanwal. "This event is a testament to the power of collective effort in creating a healthier, happier society."
The Advertising Club Bangalore opens entries for Big Bang Awards 2023
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club Bangalore, an esteemed institution with a legacy spanning over four decades, is thrilled to announce its flagship property - The Big Bang Awards.
The awards cover a wide spectrum of creative, design, media, digital, and marketing achievements.
Laeeq Ali, President of The Advertising Club Bangalore, shared his thoughts on this event: "As the president of this prestigious advertising club, I'm deeply honoured to announce these awards. Advertising is going through a sea change by the day, but it will remain the lifeblood of many industries. As an industry body, It is our duty to recognize and celebrate the outstanding creativity, dedication, and innovation that advertisers bring to the world and extremely proud to be doing this event for 30 years. A new executive committee has been formed and we are looking at doing the final event in a grand manner too.”
The Big Bang Awards have been a pillar of recognition for close to three decades. These awards welcome participation from all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity throughout the country. The previous event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with entries pouring in from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, representing 12 cities in India.
Just as in previous years, a high-caliber jury consisting of eminent advertising, media, and marketing professionals, hailing from diverse regions in India and the APAC, will oversee the judging process entirely online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate outstanding accomplishments in creative and content. Categories include Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, Fitness, Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns, and a new category spotlighting regional campaigns in various Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will acknowledge exceptional internal and external design expertise, encompassing Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will pay tribute to the innovative work carried out by Media and Digital agencies, encompassing various traditional and digital media. A new category focusing on Data and Technology is also included to recognize how data and research can be leveraged to create more effective campaigns founded on powerful insights.
Additionally, The Big Bang Awards will celebrate budding talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year, and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, expressed, "This period is an exciting phase for all of us at the club as well as the Jury. Year on year, we get to see some amazing work cutting across India as well as categories. With the lines blurring between technology & marketing, the approach to ideation itself has changed and I look forward to seeing lot more interesting entries marrying the traditional & the new. The theme ‘Find the Balance’ for this years big bang awards is also centred around the same thought too.”
The submissions for the Big Bang Awards are now open online at www.bigbangawards.com, with the detailed list of categories and guidelines.
The Big Bang Awards 2023 is supported by exchange4media group as the Community Partner, and Adgully, MediaNews4U as online media partners.
