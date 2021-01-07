ABP Majha YouTube channel reaches 7 million subscribers

ABP Network’s Marathi News Channel, ABP Majha has reached 7 million subscribers on YouTube. As ABP Majha, along with other regional & national channels, recently reinvented its look & feel with a brand new identity, the network is already starting to witness massive growth on all fronts. In fact, ABP Network’s regional properties have been thriving both on digital and broadcast by the dint of a fresh outlook on content & overall visual language.

While ABP Majha has always held a leadership position in the highly-competitive market of Maharashtra, its burgeoning subscriber base on YouTube further demonstrates the ever-growing potential of the news channel on digital.

The new identity of ABP Majha, coupled with a fresh and unique take on content has certainly been critical in achieving this milestone. This accomplishment truly embodies the new vision of the network, which places focus on the striking concept of ‘limitlessness’. The concept of limitlessness not only lays emphasis on delivering truth ‘beyond limits’ to the viewers but also represents the network’s undying spirit to work towards betterment relentlessly and stop at nothing.

In terms of content, ABP Majha has extensively covered the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, while also pursuing exclusive stories on the issue. Other memorable coverages include the Nisarga Cyclone, the Ayodhya issue, and other exclusive content on Ganesh Chaturthi. The flagship show of ABP Majha, ‘Majha Katta’ has also elevated the overall content offerings of the channel by having topical guests like Soham Wangchuk, Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Raut, Ramdev Baba, Sudha Murty, Asha Bhosale, and Javed Akhtar on the show.

Furthermore, ABP Majha was the first news channel to conduct a show (Majha Vision) on Maharashtra government’s response & planning in combating COVID-19.

In its new form, the channel is therefore breaking free from the shackles of conformity to bring something unique to its viewers every single day. Other than providing ‘news beyond limits’, the network is also putting together video content, podcasts and other forms of digital media to create greater value in this new era. This has been another major contributory factor towards the speedy growth of ABP Network.

On this development, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “This milestone only gives us more confidence to innovate and evolve ourselves with the changing times. All of our hard-work seems worth it, when we see the faith our viewers have in our content. This is just another stepping stone towards our ever-growing leadership and our goal to conquer the digital segment.”