A culinary trip down South with 100% South Indian on Zee Zest

Enter the fascinating world of 100% South Indian only on Zee Zest with Rakesh Raghunathan. The food traveler, anchor, and musician will take viewers down South to experience a rich culture and heritage that is rooted in Indian traditions.

In this show, we will witness Rakesh meeting families originally from North India, who have settled in Chennai, and made it their home. Viewers will get to feel the energy, colour and pulse of a city that has moved with the times but still retains its culture in its music, food, traditions, people and much more. His interactions with the North Indian families settled in his hometown will provide for a rich exchange of culture and ideas.

Rakesh will also gain insights about each family's traditions, quiz them about their favourite South Indian dish and bond over specially prepared family meals like a three course Rajasthani traditional thali, Sindhi Khadi, Aloo fry and Chawal, etc. You will see their stories come alive onscreen, reliving and making some beautiful memories. Experience the magic of 100% South Indian on Zee Zest every Monday and Tuesday at 1.30 pm.

100% South Indian will also give viewers a glimpse of the flavourful world of South Indian cuisine, helping them discover that there is more to it than breakfast. They will also get to learn more about the traditional cuisines of the five Southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

You will be able to watch Rakesh interact with food entrepreneurs across five states of South India, who have a loyal set of patrons. These include The Crown Bakery in Mylapore that's famous for its bun butter jam and plum cakes, Dosa Mama in Vadapalani that's popular for its variety of dosas and Jannal Kadai in Mylapore that's known for its classic plantain bajji, among others.

Host Rakesh shares, "I see myself as an explorer trying to bridge the gap between the North and the South. I believe that food connects and transcends boundaries. 100% South Indian is a culinary journey that viewers can take with me to enrich their palate and to gain insights about colourful world of South Indian cuisines, the stories of the families settled in Chennai from various parts of the country and also exploring the vibrant eating out options of the city”