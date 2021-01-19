Livspace announces launch of 3 Experience Centres in Bengaluru, Chennai & Pune

Livspace, India and Southeast Asia’s home interiors and renovation platform is excited to announce the launch of three new Experience Centres (ECs) in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. Spread over 23,000 sq.ft, the Experience Centre in Marathahalli, Bengaluru is the largest destination for home interior solutions in the country. Furthermore, the ECs in Chennai and Pune located in TTK Road and Senapati Bapat Road respectively will be the largest in the cities.

The company collaborated with FITCH, world's leading retail and brand consultancy, to design a never-seen-before home design experience that brings together inspiration, information, expert design consultation and 8000+ in-display products and materials. A high octane marketing campaign marks the launch of these Experience Centres. The campaign will invite homeowners to experience home interiors like never before and will use mediums such as newspaper, radio, digital advertising and influencers including Danish Sait, the popular stand-up comedian, television host, radio jockey, actor and writer working in Kannada cinema. Valid till January 31st, Livspace through its marketing campaign also announces a 20% off on modular solutions to all its buyers.

The new Experience Centres supplement an existing network of 13 ECS located in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Jaipur, of which 8 small-format stores were inaugurated in the last six months. These small-format stores focus on the high demand for modular solutions in a city or neighborhood.

The company’s continued focus on growing its footprint is a testament to the astounding success of the omnichannel model in the home interiors category that has resulted in an increased trust and satisfaction for consumers and increased cart value and faster conversions for the business. Livspace pioneered the omnichannel experience as early as 2015 and continues to innovate with different retail formats, technologies and partnerships to ensure a world-class home design experience for its customers. In 2021, the company will further expand its footprint by adding ECs of varying formats in the next 10-15 cities in India as well as in Singapore.

The latest Experience Centres have been designed keeping the following three pillars in mind:

1) Information: As home interiors is a low frequency and technically complex purchase, homeowners often struggle to get trusted information. To help homeowners make an informed purchase, Livspace has introduced “Knowledge Booths” that display information about everything from designing a modular kitchen to false ceiling, painting, electrical, plumbing, wall solutions, floor solutions and more. Anybody who is planning to renovate their home can visit the EC to understand their options in depth.

2) Inspiration: The room concepts in the ECs are designed keeping different personas, budgets, lifestyle, interior styles and trends in mind. The latest Bengaluru EC features about 40 room concepts including two “show apartments” mimicking the typical 2BHK and 3BHK in the city. ECs in Chennai and Pune display 15-20 room concepts and include kitchen, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, guest room and home theatre.

3) Selection: Livspace Experience Centres are a one-stop-shop where homeowners can see samples and swatches for different materials and products used in a home. This saves homeowners the hassle of going to multiple stores. The material library includes stones, tiles, shutters, appliances, upholstery, curtains, wallpaper, rugs, wall claddings and more. Livspace ECs also display furniture, lighting and decor from its marketplace of brands.

Commenting on the opening, Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and COO at Livspace said “Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai are incredibly important markets for Livspace showing exceptional recovery even during the COVID-19 pandemic. As market leaders, we wanted to create a differentiated and compelling experience to tap into the segment of homeowners who would otherwise go with a contractor, carpenter or a freelancer. We’re driving a behaviour shift.” Speaking about the experience, he added, “Typically homeowners get confused as their information comes from multiple people and sources who are not necessarily experts. Moreover, they’ll visit many stores to discover or purchase products and materials. As part of our promise of making interiors hassle-free, we wanted to create a single destination for getting inspired and informed even before you consult and collaborate with a designer. Our vision is for each and every person who is considering home renovation in these cities to visit our ECs at least once.”

With the highest precautions in place, Livspace Experience Centres have safely welcomed over 30,000 customers from all age groups since the unlock phase was announced in India. It has also observed a speedy recovery in the number of direct walk-ins, currently reported at 80% of pre-COVID levels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)