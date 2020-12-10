ZEE5 to air final episode of Contech.ED 2020

ZEE5 will air the final episode of their Contech.ED 2020 series on December 12, 2020. #BingeNomics is an eight-part knowledge series to discuss the trends and triggers behind changing media and entertainment consumption patterns and how companies are responding to it. Bringing together renowned industry personalities like Ajay Kakkar from Aditya Birla Capital, Vikram Sakhuja from Madison Media, Siddharth Banerjee from Games24x7, Pankaj Parihar from Godrej Consumer Products, the discussions aim to capture expert viewpoints to holistically address the challenges that befall the industry.

Entertainment consumption patterns have witnessed a dramatic shift in 2020 - from appointment viewing on TV to on-demand viewing on-the-go. Combined with several technology innovations propelling this growth, the steady penetration of connected devices, and smartphones giving rise to parallel second-screen viewing, consumers are discovering newer ways to satiate their content needs. The #BingeNomics series brings to fore various questions with the aim to decode the preferences of the current end consumer, market growth drivers, the importance of storytelling and need for superior consumer experience to decipher what the future has in store for the media and entertainment industry.

Rajeev Dhal, Chief Revenue Officer, ZEE5 India opined, “OTT saw a comeback in Q2 compared to Q1 post the lockdown. ZEE5 has grown more than 2X in terms of numbers, in Q2:Q1 our user base has grown 50% and engagement rates have grown 4X – basically, everything consumed at-home has only been growing, and OTT is here to stay. There is no debate that digital ad expenses are only growing, and by 2026, 50% of the AdEx will be digital-oriented and bigger than TV or print. While consumption rates grow exponentially, users are going to choose to be discreet by limiting ad tracking, removing cookies which will inevitably disrupt the system. BingeNomics is ZEE5’s way of having such thought-provoking, engaging and inspiring conversations on the fast-paced, always evolving media and entertainment industry.”

Rajneel Kumar, Business Head Expansion Projects and Head of Products, ZEE5 India added, “Technology plays a very important role across all material changes we’re witnessing in the media and entertainment space. Consumers are now multi-device, multi-platform users and in order to know where their right audience is, brands must track them closely and accurately in order to understand where they spend their time and why. The more attuned we are to understanding these technological shifts, the better prepared we will be to entertain our consumers and make their content viewing experience superlative.”

Moderated by Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople, ZEE5’s Contech.ED 2020 #BingeNomics kicked off in October 2020 and airs a new episode every Saturday. The first three episodes delved into the disruptors that are currently shaping the digital entertainment landscape, storytelling in digital content, and how innovations are changing the way we look at the rise of digital. The next four talk about the future of advertising in the digital age, who the new digital video consumer is, regional markets driving digital growth, and if and how digital media is poised to overtake traditional media. In the final episode, experts will discuss the nuances of ensuring a brand-safe environment on digital media. You can watch the finale episode on December 12, 2020, as well as all previous episodes, here.