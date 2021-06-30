YuppTV relaunches Zee channels in USA & Canada

Viewers will now be able to enjoy a wide mix of shows, events and movies across languages and genres from Zee channels on the platform

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has launched Zee Network channels in USA and Canada. Through its platform, viewers will now be able to catch a wide mix of relatable fiction, high voltage non-fiction, marquee events and blockbuster movies in Hindi & regional languages from Zee channels.

With launch of Zee channels, Yupp TV completes the spectrum of Indian Entertainment, almost in all languages and Genres.

Commenting on the association, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, ‘’We are delighted to once again join hands with one of the leading entertainment network, Zee Entertainment, to bring back its premium entertainment channels to the USA and Canada markets. Zee undoubtedly is the most powerful Indian brand in International, particularly in USA, where it has become synonymous with the Indian culture. The US market has been on the forefront of digitization, not only in access but also in Ad Sales. With our platform now, Zee can offer its advertisers not only the incremental HHs but also structure deals based on delivery (impressions) both at a national or local levels, an advantage that no other platform offers to its programmers. Every Ad on Yupp can be measured to the last dot and that is game changer for the South Asian Advertisers in USA”.

Be it captivating family drama’s such as ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, the family comedy ‘BhabhiJi Ghar Par Hai or reality show ‘Indian Pro Music League’, YuppTV users can access the Zee channels offerings through its platform. The users will get access to channels such as Zee TV, & TV and Zee Cinema (Latest Movies) as well as various regional channels such as Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil, Zee Kannada, Zee Keralam, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla

Zee Entertainment offers a bouquet of entertainment channels and a preferred channel among South Asian entertainment channels. With the re-launch of this network in USA and Canada markets, YuppTV users will be able to enjoy the delightful blend of programming across languages and genres.

