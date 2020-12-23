YouTube releases first-ever regional language Leaderboard

The list of top ads in six Indian languages is an indication of consumer preferences leaning towards regional content

Streaming giant YouTube has released its first-ever regional language leaderboard. The list of top ads in six Indian languages is an indication of consumer preferences leaning towards regional content.

YouTube’s list of the most-watched ads will now include those released in the second half of 2020. These ads will represent six regional languages. YouTube’s top regional language ads include one by Amul in Tamil, followed by an Entri App ad in Malayalam and a Bengali ad for Goodknight. Others included BYJU’s, PNG Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Marathi, Kannada and Telugu.