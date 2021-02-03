YAAP wins social media and brand development mandate for NIXI

The National Internet Exchange of India is the body in charge of the development and furtherment of the internet in India. NIXI is also the sole provider of ‘.in’ domain names in India and the allocation and coordination of IP addresses at the national level in the country. NIXI appointed YAAP as their agency in charge of refreshing the brand and managing their digital and social media presence.

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI said, “This is a new era of transformation for NIXI. Strengthening our place on social media and refreshing our brand are crucial steps in our pursuit of our goal of improving and bettering the internet. We’re glad to have a partner like YAAP on board who can help us lead the way.”

NIXI was registered in 2003 and has been spearheading the exchange of internet traffic between the peering ISP, content players, and any other organizations in the internet ecosystem. NIXI created the .IN Registry in 2005 and has been managing the National Internet Registry of country since 2012.

Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP, said, “It’s truly an honour to be associated with an organization like NIXI, that makes everything that we do as a digital and content company possible. We’re excited to set out on this journey with NIXI and hope to make an impact through some great work.”

