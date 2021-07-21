Wavemaker plans audit to prepare clients for cookie-less future

The audit will assess risk areas, dependency on currently deployed solutions, and where the brand can pivot or redesign its marketing strategies to best mitigate the impact of cookie removal

The future of advertising in a Cookie-less world is the biggest challenge advertisers and marketers are trying to overcome. Google’s announcement in 2020 that they plan to remove third party cookies from Chrome by 2023 has set the industry a clear timeline for developing and embedding new solutions.

These developments which enable users to opt-out and block third-party cookies from collecting data will have a significant impact on digital ad profiling. To facilitate this transition, Wavemaker has developed an in-depth audit which will prepare clients to plan better in this new-age marketing landscape.

Spanning over 150 questions across five categories - Measurement, Targeting, Optimisation, Compliance and Marketing Technology, this in-depth audit will help identify where clients are highly dependent on third-party cookies or any identity-based solutions, thereby enabling timely course correction.

Talking about the audit, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We have always believed in crafting solutions which help brands better connect with their consumers. We see this as an opportunity to rebuild consumer journeys with trust and creativity and we are already on our way. I am sure we will soon be able to advice our clients on more provoking and innovative solutions.”

The audit provides clients an opportunity to:

Prepare themselves for the removal of the third-party cookies Seize the opportunity in new technologies coming forward Capitalise on the short-term learnings that come with the current availability of cookies

Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “The 3PC Dependency Audit is the need of the hour. With increase in fragmentation of audience segments, rising demand for data privacy, navigating in a Cookie-less World is going to be extremely challenging for advertisers and marketers. With this audit, we aim to provide first mover advantage to our clients by providing unique consumer perspectives and solutions to chart out their growth plans.”

The audit will assess risk areas, dependency on currently deployed solutions, and where the brand can pivot or redesign its marketing strategies to best mitigate the impact of cookie removal.

