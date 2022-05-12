Walt Disney reports ‘better than expected’ subscriber growth

The company has, however, said it will cut down spending on movies and TV shows

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 12, 2022 1:40 PM  | 1 min read
Walt Disney

Walt Disney has reported a jump in subscriber count for its streaming services. The network has released its second quarter results exceeding analyst estimates.

The platform added over 9 million subscribers in the first three months of the year.

The company has, however, said it will cut down spending on movies and TV shows. It has lowered its projection for film and TV spending by $1 billion.

