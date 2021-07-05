VMLY&R named agency-on-record for JOCKEY

Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, has been appointed the agency-on-record (AOR) for JOCKEY’s digital communication mandate in India. The agency’s scope will encompass Digital Strategy, Planning and Creative solutions to sustain and grow Jockey’s leadership position in the innerwear and athleisure category, across all digital platforms. The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.

The new win will be led by VMLY&R’s Mumbai office, focusing on building equity and creating digital communication for Jockey and the entire portfolio of sub-brands including Jockey Woman and Jockey Juniors. VMLY&R will partner with Jockey as it ventures into exciting new areas which will involve innovations, commerce and data driven marketing.

Karthik Yathindra, AVP & Head – Marketing & Product Management, Jockey India, “We are excited to partner with VMLY&R for our digital and social marketing mandate. With its global expertise across various strategic, creative, digital dimensions, the agency will play a critical role in the brand’s growth plans for the future.”

Anil Nair, CEO- VMLY&R India, had this to say on the win, “Jockey is a legacy brand, and we are thrilled to be their partners in this exciting journey ahead. Our focus will be to make the brand thrive in an ecosystem that connects the brand closely with its consumers values; in contemporising its appeal amongst emerging consumer segments and through ever-emerging touchpoints. Helping the brand become more conversational and in the moment.”

