Two more shortlists for India at Cannes Lions 2022

VMLY&R’s campaign for Unipads and BBDO’s film for Ariel selected for Glass Lions

The Indian contingent has secured two shortlists for Glass Lions at the Cannes Lions 2022 Festival of Creativity.

Unipads campaign ‘Adeli’ created by VMLY&R Mumbai and Ariel’s ‘SEE EQUAL #SHARETHELOAD (INTEGRATED)’ by BBDO India, Mumbai have found their names on the coveted shortlists among 16 campaigns selected globally.

This has taken India’s shortlists tally to a total of five amongst three categories. Earlier, Ogilvy India’s campaign-for Cadbury Celebrations with Shah Rukh Khan and dentsu Webchutney’s campaign-The unfiltered history tour-for Vice Media were shortlisted in the Titanium Category and ‘The Killer Pack’ ad created by VMLY&R for Maxx Flash was shortlisted in the Innovation Category.

The shortlisted work will go on to be judged, awarded and celebrated on the global stage during the Cannes Lions: International Festival of Creativity, running from 20-24 June 2022.

