Trell in talks to raise $25-30 million: Reports

The valuation is nearly double from August last year when it raised $11.4 million from investors led by KTB Network

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 9:53 AM
Trell

Reports have confirmed that Social commerce platform Trell is in talks to raise $25-30 million from B Capital, Falcon Edge and Lightspeed Venture Partners at a valuation of $400 million.

The valuation is nearly double from August last year when it raised $11.4 million in Series A funding from investors led by KTB Network.

Founded by Arun Lodhi, Prashant sachan, Pulkit Agrawal and Bimal kartheek Rebba, in 2017, Trell allows users to make and share 3-minute videos around their interests and passions, in their native languages, in categories including beauty, recipes, fashion, personal care, technology and gadgets, movies, TV reviews.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digital platform Mobile app Video content fund raising Trell Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
NBA

NBA writes to Google for share in ad revenue
1 hour ago

CHINGARI

Chingari plans to raise $50 mn in Series-A funding, inks deal with Salman Khan
2 hours ago

BBC

New BBC Instagram filter puts you on virtual billboard, with chance to feature on real one
15 hours ago