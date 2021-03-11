Trell in talks to raise $25-30 million: Reports

The valuation is nearly double from August last year when it raised $11.4 million from investors led by KTB Network

Reports have confirmed that Social commerce platform Trell is in talks to raise $25-30 million from B Capital, Falcon Edge and Lightspeed Venture Partners at a valuation of $400 million.

The valuation is nearly double from August last year when it raised $11.4 million in Series A funding from investors led by KTB Network.

Founded by Arun Lodhi, Prashant sachan, Pulkit Agrawal and Bimal kartheek Rebba, in 2017, Trell allows users to make and share 3-minute videos around their interests and passions, in their native languages, in categories including beauty, recipes, fashion, personal care, technology and gadgets, movies, TV reviews.

