TRAI releases consultation paper to boost ‘digital inclusion’
The regulatory body has emphasised the importance of a strong policy framework among stakeholders to ensure individuals' engagement in digital economic activities
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper (CP) on "Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies".
The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
TRAI said that in today's world, being connected online has become a way of life. "Connectivity works as an essential tool for everyday functions such as accessing information, receiving basic services, working remotely, pursuing education, conducting financial transactions, and staying connected with loved ones."
“TRAI recognizes that digital inclusion is crucial empowerment of every citizen of the country at right moment, failing which the gaps in access of digital services may widen further and thereby depriving large segments of the society from an inclusive growth along with others who are well connected and availing the benefits of the digital services. In the consultation paper.”
The body has emphasized the need for a robust policy framework and collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure the participation of individuals in digital economic activities.
According to the TRAI release, India has made remarkable progress in digital transformation, emerging as the world's second-largest telecom market in terms of subscribers. The country has experienced significant growth in mobile broadband subscriptions and internet usage, along with a substantial reduction in data costs. The government's initiatives such as Digital India, National Digital Communications Policy 2018, National Broadband Mission 2019, BharatNet, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USaF) have played a pivotal role in expanding connectivity and promoting digital inclusion across the nation.
The release also highlighted the success story of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)for an inclusive financial society has been well-acknowledged across the world. The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM)trinity has played a pivotal role in transparent direct benefit transfers of welfare subsidies to bank accounts of the underserved.
In the consultation paper, TRAI has analysed various gaps in digital inclusion present in the country such as the mobile internet usage gap, rural-urban internet penetration disparities, gender gaps in internet access, etc. as well as gaps identified from some global indices. Proactively prioritizing inclusion can create an ecosystem that benefits every individual, fostering a more equitable and accessible digital economy.
"The rapid pace of technological advancements and launch of 5G enabled services including Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based services and the associated costs of adopting and utilizing these technologies can widen the digital divide further, particularly for marginalized communities and underserved regions. Unequal access of infrastructure, limited digital literacy, and affordability issues could hinder the equitable distribution and utilization of emerging technologies, exacerbating existing disparities in digital inclusion. To ensure comprehensive digital inclusion, it is imperative to address the gaps which are likely to arise due to emerging technologies."
TRAI has also identified various challenges being faced by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)sector in the country from the adoption of new and emerging digital technology solutions.
The written comments on the issues for consultation are invited from the stakeholders by 16 October 2023 and counter comments by 31 October 2023.
Now, Hindi publishers barring AI & tech firms from using content without permission
Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have updated terms and conditions banning all tech firms who intend to use their content
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 14, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
Not only Open AI, Indian news publishers have decided to take on all tech firms that are working on Large Language Models (LLMs) to build their own generative AI tools.
Taking a lead in the fight against digital giants, Dainik Bhaskar and Amar Ujala have barred all “AI and tech firms” from scanning and using their digital content to train their LLM models without their written permission.
Both publishers have updated their terms of reference in this regard on their websites this week in which “non-commercial use” of content has been defined in detail to warn all AI and tech firms who seek to train their LLM models by feeding on news websites' content.
The updated “terms and conditions” of Dainik Bhaskar’s website reads, “All materials published or available on the Services are protected by copyright, and owned or controlled by DBCL solely or in association with third parties or with such other parties who are given credit as the provider of the Content. Non-commercial use of the Service shall also include the use of Content only upon obtaining prior written consent from DBCL in connection with: (1) the development of any software program, including, but not limited to, training a machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) system or large language model (LLM); or (2) providing archived or cached data sets containing Content to another person or entity.”
The company has also defined the content as “including, but not limited to all text, photographs, images, illustrations, designs, audio clips, video clips, “look and feel,” metadata, data, or compilations, all referred to as the "Content".
Amar Ujala has added similar conditions on its website in Hindi. The daily has barred makers of all devices and services, including robots and spiders from using its content sans written permission.
e4m has earlier reported how over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Global media houses like New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/70-dnpa-members-blocked-openais-access-to-their-websites-129775.html
Generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, are based on Large language Models (LLM), which are trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Open AI has allegedly neither acknowledged publishers' contributions to ChatGPT development nor presented any revenue-sharing model with them so far. On top of that, the firm is making money through subscriptions, DNPA members told e4m, adding that the media houses invest huge amounts in producing content that is being used by AI firms for free.
More publishers are in the process of updating the terms and conditions of their websites to protect copyright violations. No one is ready to speak on the record though. They are also blocking web crawlers of all such firms.
"Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions," DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta had told e4m on Tuesday.
Digital ecosystem disrupted
“Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has disrupted the digital ecosystem by launching its powerful generative AI tool ChatGPT last November,” the digital head of a prominent TV channel said.
While news publishers are struggling on the revenue front due to a range of reasons including the loss of referral traffic over the last one year, OpenAI was valued at $27 billion within months of ChatGPT launch, in April to be precise, when it went for a funding round.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Google and Meta are in the process of launching their generative AI tools, which has alarmed the publishers. Some like Chatsonic have already rolled out ChatGPT-type platforms.
Indian publishers allege that Google built its business model on their content only but it never shared a fair share of revenue with them, a charge that Google India rejected many times.
It is noteworthy that DNPA has dragged Google India to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
WhatsApp launches Channels
The Indian cricket team, and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Neha Kakkar launch their WhatsApp Channels
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries.
WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp, stated a press release.
Mark Zuckerberg, announced the news on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”
Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”
Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about. WhatsApp Channels serves as a personalized newsletter through which I can share insights and updates with my dedicated audience, fans, and all those who have consistently shown their support throughout my journey.”
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.”
Launching his WhatsApp Channel, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, said, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”
Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As we expand Channels globally, we’re introducing the following updates:
- Enhanced Directory - you can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on number of followers.
- Reactions - you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.
- Editing - soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.
- Forwarding - whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.
“WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks. This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel,” Zuckerberg said.
TRAI mulling consultation paper on OTT issues: Report
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is planning to bring out a consultation paper for matters related to OTT players, says a media report.
The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part, the report says.
TRAI is also planning to discuss price parity between OTT video platforms and distribution channels like cable TV and DTH services. Live content on OTT can be brought under rules similar to the broadcasting sector, the report said quoting industry sources.
In July this year, TRAI released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for OTT communication services, and the selective banning of OTT services.
Live stream with influencers: Latest addition to marketing cart of e-comm sites
Experts say using influencers provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels such as Google and Facebook/Instagram
By Shantanu David | Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 5 min read
E-commerce brands have undergone a transformation in their approach to influencer marketing, evolving it from a sporadic, one-time effort into a continuous, year-round endeavour. There are plenty of e-commerce/D2C (direct-to-consumers) brands that have been built with influencers as the foundational element and many brands still exist because of them.
As per Business Insider, 118 million people in India have tried products that have been pushed by influencers and its growing leaps and bounds. And one way they’re doing that is by going on live streams on e-commerce platforms to help push a diverse range of products, as we’ve explored before.
Anshul Garg, Managing Partner and Head, Publicis Commerce India, notes that these brands spend a large part of their budgets on the creators and influencers, and less on media/marketing. “With more than 80 million content creators across different geographies and genres, there is a growing interest across a range of brand segments to work with influencers and engage with their customers. It provides brands a huge opportunity to expand their reach beyond the usual channels i.e. Google and Facebook/Instagram.”
According to a report by McKinsey & Company, live-commerce-initiated sales could contribute up to 20 percent of all e-commerce transactions by 2026. India's e-commerce market is expected to touch $220 billion by 2025, out of which live commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), as per a report by EY India.
Multiple D2C brands specifically in segments such as beauty, personal care, food, fashion etc have built initial traction using influencers. On the other hand, few traditional brands across sectors such as electronics, automotive, and home cleaning, etc are also leveraging influencers to enhance their reach to desired customer cohorts.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India, says that Indian e-commerce brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to boost visibility, credibility, and sales. "Collaborating with influencers taps into wider audiences through social media, using posts, blogs, and videos to engage and generate leads. As influencer marketing and UGC prove effective, diverse industries like travel, fashion, beauty, and food are also adopting these strategies. This dynamic landscape will likely see more brands across sectors embracing these methods to enhance audience connections and competitiveness.”
Brands such as Nykaa and Amazon are doing live commerce and getting creators onboard to conduct 30 to 60 minutes of live streaming where they discuss products.
“Here, influencers highlight certain features and discounts that consumers can take advantage of. There are brands that follow the traditional model and onboard creators to create short form videos for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. These platforms are often used to raise awareness and educate consumers about specific offers or new launches,” says Karan Pherwani, Vice President, Chtrbox.
Different strokes
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India) says to ensure profitability and efficiency, these advertisers have implemented a nuanced strategy, categorizing their campaigns into three distinct phases: Burst, Pulse, and Always On.
“In the Burst phase, the primary objective is to generate excitement and publicity by collaborating with well-known, mass-scale influencers. In this phase, the primary emphasis is placed on extending the reach of the brand message, prioritizing the broad dissemination of content over its precise alignment with specific audience segments. Burst campaigns typically occur once or twice annually, often timed to coincide with significant events such as festive seasons or major product launches,” he says.
Conversely, the Pulse phase sees brands engaging with micro-influencers who possess highly relevant and niche followers, often synchronized with particular moments in the monthly calendar, such as payday. True to its name, Pulse campaigns introduce a rhythmic cadence into influencer activities, synchronizing them with the financial patterns of the target audience.
And in stark contrast, Always On initiatives are primarily fuelled by nano-influencers who are overseen by communities and third-party aggregators. These continuous campaigns maintain a perpetual presence within the influencer ecosystem, ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained engagement with the audience while assuring ROI and sales. A number of D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) brands have constructed their entire brand identity primarily by leveraging influencers successfully.
Different Folks
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, also observes that ecommerce is of course a unique category by itself where click to purchase can be incentivised in a substantial way using influencers and user engagement.
She says, “It is a credible way for them to drive traffic to their own platforms. Other brand segments haven’t really entered the space in a big way since they don’t necessarily have e-commerce enabled platforms or are not really discount oriented. The gaming industry has also been using live streams for new product reviews and launches to capture and showcase the excitement of new products or levels.”
Kunal Khandelwal, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says e-commerce brands like Amazon and Myntra have already strengthened their fort in this area, offering genuine product reviews, unboxings, and lifestyle endorsements that customers find more authentic than traditional advertising.
“Apart from this, brands are encouraging customers to share their experiences through reviews, unboxing videos, and social media posts, thus encouraging user generated content. They might even run contests or campaigns to incentivize UGC creation. By featuring this content on their platforms, e-commerce brands not only showcase genuine user experiences but also create a sense of community. It's about turning customers into brand advocates. So, I'd say we can expect to see more diverse brands embracing this strategy to build stronger relationships with their audiences.”
Asia Cup: Disney+ Hotstar hits peak concurrency of 2.8 crore during India-Pak match
The platform has beaten its own 2019 World Cup record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewership during the India vs New Zealand semi-finals
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:36 PM | 1 min read
The India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar on September 11 set a new record for ODI with a concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers, the platform claimed.
The viewership, said the platform, surpassed the earlier record of 2.53 crore simultaneous viewers set by the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match during the 2019 World Cup.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too shared the viewership numbers.
Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users ?? #AsiaCup@StarSportsIndia— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023
India won the match with a massive margin of 228 runs. The match was played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. The highly anticipated clash was shifted to a reserve day after rain played spoilsport earlier.
DoubleVerify & WARC report finds gap in intent and action in media quality measurement
DoubleVerify's inaugural APAC research with WARC spotlights unrecognised impact of media quality on driving performance outcomes
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released a report in collaboration with WARC entitled: "Raising the Bar in APAC: How Media Quality and Performance Drive Outcomes". The report explores the relationship between media quality, attention measurement, and performance for advertisers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The findings provide actionable insights for Indian brands looking to make an impact in the digital market.
The report draws insights from 329 brand marketers responsible for media buying in India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and the Philippines. The report found that 91% of marketers recognize the significance of measuring media quality, with 98% using ad verification tools. However, a gap exists in consistently implementing best practices, with one in three marketers surveyed using ad verification tools on an ad-hoc basis and only 17% evaluating media across the four key metrics of fraud, brand safety, viewability and if the ad was served in the intended geography.
“Advertisers in APAC often prioritize media cost over quality, leading to wasted ad dollars. To improve results and brand reputation, advertisers must understand the value of media quality. This ensures campaign efficiency and effectiveness, reduces fraud risks, and boosts long-term ROI. To incentivize media quality, the industry should promote education, transparent metrics, and collaboration with trusted partners while establishing industry guidelines and standards. Emphasizing media quality benefits advertisers, publishers, and consumers”, says Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelēz International.
Other findings in the report include:
Emerging Ad Frontiers: CTV and Gaming
The rapidly expanding Connected TV (CTV) and gaming landscapes present exciting opportunities for advertisers. Notably, Indian streamers demonstrate a whopping 93% engagement with ads, with 33% translating into purchases. Similar trends in the dynamic gaming industry in other APAC markets – 94% of Australian gamers choose ads over in-app purchases – mark an untapped ad frontier in India.
Privacy and Quality: The New Imperative
An urgency to shift from traditional measurement using third-party cookies has emerged in the face of rising privacy regulations. As per a study by IAB SEA+India, nearly 90% of businesses in APAC anticipate more stringent privacy regulations in the future, while 60% of consumers express doubts regarding using their data for online marketing purposes.
The Attention Economy: Seizing the Moment
India’s dynamic digital landscape, with diverse content and platforms, requires advertisers to create meaningful impressions that captivate audiences. In an era where attention is the new currency, the report reveals that attention metrics are underutilised and misunderstood in the region. While 98% of marketers surveyed claimed to measure attention through a range of metrics, the metrics used varied greatly based on channel, format, and desired KPIs. This points to the importance of considering all metrics in their entirety for more accurate attention measurement.
“In the digital world, ad verification is the compass guiding brands through this complex terrain. This report by DoubleVerify and WARC is an extension of that compass, showing brands how media quality and attention metrics lead to audience engagement and campaign success,” says Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at DoubleVerify.
With the Indian advertising landscape evolving rapidly, this report empowers advertisers to navigate the future with confidence. It unveils strategies to optimize ad spend, amplify brand engagement, and forge lasting connections with audiences in India's vibrant digital marketplace.
For the full report, visit: https://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report/aa
Disney Star ties up with digital storytelling platform Pratilipi
This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has collaborated with Disney Star, the leading media & entertainment company in India , for a first-of-its-kind multi-series content deal. This association allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, intended to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star’s TV and digital platforms.
This will be the first time when a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Stories on Pratilipi have an extensive readership and listener base that extends up to 15 million subscribers. These stories written by authors from all over the country are currently available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.
Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder, Pratilipi, said, "At Pratilipi, we are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series."
Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Bannerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.”
This collaboration is just the beginning of Pratilipi's entrance into such exciting partnerships with broadcast and streaming platforms. As the digital storytelling landscape continues to evolve, Pratilipi remains dedicated to empowering writers and creators to share their narratives in diverse ways.
