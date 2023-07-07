TRAI releases consultation paper on regulatory mechanism for OTT
The written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services, and selective banning of OTT Services.
According to TRAI, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last year had written a letter and requested TRAI to reconsider its recommendations on the Regulatory Framework for OTT communication services and suggest a suitable regulatory mechanism for OTTs, including issues relating to 'selective banning of OTT services' as part of its recommendations.
Through the letter, DoT has also mentioned that in view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects.
“The National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for "Ensuring a holistic and harmony-led approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies' It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed.
In response to the DoT letter, TRAI conveyed that "the Authority is of the view that a fresh consultation process may be initiated to frame suitable regulatory framework for OTT. In this regard, a consultation paper on regulatory mechanisms for OTT Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services, seeking inputs from stakeholders, has been placed."
TRAI said that the written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023.
Threads vs Twitter: How they 'ad' up
Threads seemingly won the perception battle early on, even as Twitter threatens to sue Meta for 'misappropriation'. Experts wonder whether it will win the ad war against its rival in the long run
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
It’s perhaps unsurprising that Twitter is now threatening to sue the newly launched Threads app by Meta. After all, the social media app nicknamed the “Twitter Killer”, had over 30 million downloads within the first 24 hours of its launch. This comes on the heels of Twitter struggling with dipping ad revenues, a chaotic management style, and a content moderation war being waged by internet trolls.
Built on the backbone of Meta’s Instagram app, the download and signing up process is seamless, giving you access to all your Instagram contacts and other followed accounts. While the newly-minted Threads is presently ad-free, there are no prizes for guessing that the app hopes to displace Twitter as the world’s public square and siphon away its ad revenues.
Puneet Bajaj, VP, Strategy, FCB Kinnect says that no doubt this is a timely move by Meta, given the waning confidence in Twitter over the last few months. But how Threads performs will depend on multiple factors.
“One, the inertia of the existing IG users in embracing a text-heavy format, given their affinity towards pictorial and video content. Secondly, the willingness of the active Twitter users to consider Threads as a viable (and better) alternative,” he says, adding that both these points will depend on how Meta advertises Threads and which audience it pushes the product to.
“Given Meta’s pervasiveness in the advertising ecosystem, I’m expecting an aggressive push from their sales team to their clients to start using the platform. How fast and big that usage becomes is something which will depend on the users who flock to the app and the way Meta promotes it,” adds Bajaj.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide likes many things about it already, apart from the easy signup and easy access to followed accounts. "I like the excited posts announcing their fastest follower counts, indicating its instant popularity. By and large, the chatter on Threads has been interesting. It’s heartening to see that some quick-witted brands are already having fun on the platform."
Opportune moment?
The launch of Thread, Twitter's rival, expands advertising opportunities with a broader user base and cross-data mining capabilities. “This enables advertisers to create precise and targeted campaigns based on detailed audience insights. The unconventional rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk raises speculation about their motives, leading to increased interest from consumers and marketers,” points out Naman Surana, National Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, while observing it remains unclear if this tactic aims to drive rivalry or eventually merge for market dominance, but the strategy is generating significant attention and engagement.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media agrees that with Threads seamlessly integrating with Meta’s advertising ecosystem, advertisers can leverage their existing ad campaigns and data to enhance their reach and efficiency on the app.
“However, competing established platforms like Instagram and Twitter will pose stiff competition as they already command a significant advertiser’s share of attention and budget. The app’s timing of launch is particularly interesting given Twitter’s ongoing period of changes and challenges,” he says.
Indeed, Threads has already invited some advertisers, mostly entertainment entities like Netflix and Bravo, to test out advertising on the platform.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, who downloaded the app and went through it, was struck by the similarities to it and Twitter. “But when I put myself in the advertiser's shoes and look at this move, I think it's a great move by and for Meta. It's no secret that Instagram is the platform of choice for so many brands, and now introducing a P1-P2 platform that is definitely going to help not just the brands but Meta drive in a concentrated business.”
This for a fact helps as Twitter clearly is struggling in the ad world as a platform, while Meta meticulously and strategically embraced the only thing that pushed the brand onto the platform: threads. “Brands and marketers mostly consider Twitter for creating Twitter "threads" or banters (both text-based),” adds Kamdar.
“The world of Twitter is a meme-heavy, text-based one. Bringing an experience like that to Instagram (a place where we have a curated, image heavy space) means that advertisers are now looking at some very interesting storytelling possibilities,” notes Hayden Scott, Creative Head APAC, Virtue Worldwide.
“We can have a running commentary on a series of images (Threads allows us to post up to 10 images) or we could play with multiple-choice Bandersnatch style storytelling...the possibilities are endless,” says Scott, adding, “Given that it has very meticulously cloned the best aspects of Twitter and added a few extra features, I see it doing very well. I do have privacy concerns but that's a Meta thing in general...”
Indeed, Threads has already been flagged as collecting far more user data than Twitter (watch this space for more), and experts are advising caution before unraveling all on Threads, especially for advertisers, many of whom have already gotten burned at different social media altars.
… or waiting game?
Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, points out that there's naturally an early euphoria and a rush to try a new platform. “However, it’s too early for advertisers to invest in the platform. There are obvious comparisons with Twitter, the biggest advantage is that it syncs with your Instagram contacts and followers instantly creating an ecosystem for engagement.”
"It’s like a new restaurant or a pub in town. In the initial days, every curious person drops in and it's buzzing, what happens to it eventually is oftentimes unpredictable. In the meanwhile, I - the perennial curious bystander, am currently enjoying the eyes of full stories that the platform is dishing out," adds Roy.
“It is too early to say it is a threat to Twitter, in my opinion. We have seen lots of social media platforms, which have come and gone. There should be a reason for people to shift from an existing platform where they are active. Download does not mean active usage. We have to wait and watch how Thread fares compared to Twitter. Advertisers will also wait before they start exploring a new platform for advertisement,” asserts Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative.
Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner at Nofiltr Group, agrees that from an advertiser's perspective, it may be premature to capitalize on the current hype. Instead, they could join threads and share content related to their own brand, following the example of other brands that create lighthearted posts.
“In the meantime, I suggest the brand takes a more observatory approach, monitoring user demographics to gain insight into the age groups that are joining. While we may have our assumptions, the data will provide a clearer picture. Therefore, I recommend waiting at least seven days to assess the direction threads are heading,” he says.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO at Garage Worldwide, says that when regarding Meta's extensive user base on Instagram and Facebook, the ability to use the same username on Threads creates a smart integration. Even if Threads manages to attract only a fraction of Instagram users, it can still be considered a promising start.
“However, building a community of users on a text-based platform like Threads may not be as straightforward as on a visually oriented platform like Instagram. The success of Thread will depend on its ability to attract high-profile user accounts whose opinions hold significance, similar to what contributed to Twitter's success,” says Deshmukh.
The positioning of Threads is yet to be understood, unlike Twitter, which has established itself as a platform for breaking news and unfiltered access to opinions, although not always consistently. The direction Threads takes will ultimately determine the type of audience it can attract.
As Kothari concludes, “'Conversations' are the true social currency for content creators and brands, and 'Threads' comes bearing profits! The success of ‘Threads’ doesn't necessarily mean the failure of other platforms. In fact, it is an exciting time for social media, where competition can drive growth and innovation for the benefit of users and marketers alike.”
Truth: The weight of responsibility
Guest Column: Dr. Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor, writes why the responsibility of upholding truth lies not only with journalists but also individuals & institutions
By Dr. Srinath Sridharan | Jul 6, 2023 6:58 PM | 5 min read
In today's world, truth has become a precious commodity, a rare gem amidst a sea of misinformation and half-truths. The responsibility that accompanies the pursuit and dissemination of truth cannot be understated. As we navigate the complexities of our times, it is imperative to recognise the profound impact that truth, and the responsibility it carries, has on our society, institutions, and individual lives.
In an era marked by an abundance of information, distinguishing truth from falsehoods has become an arduous task. The rise of social media and the democratisation of information have presented both opportunities and challenges. While the digital age has provided platforms for diverse voices and alternative narratives, it has also given rise to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, eroding the very foundation of truth.
Media & social-media
In this environment, the responsibility to seek and uphold truth lies not only with journalists but also with each individual. The role of the media in holding power to account and presenting objective, fact-based reporting is more critical than ever. Journalistic integrity, rigorous fact-checking, and ethical reporting are essential for preserving the truth. But equally important is the responsibility of the reader to discern and evaluate sources of information, fostering a society that values truth over sensationalism.
Journalism, as a profession, has had to adapt to the changing landscape. The traditional gatekeeping role of media organisations has been challenged by the rise of citizen journalism and the viral nature of social media. News spreads at lightning speed, and the demand for instantaneous updates often leads to a compromise on accuracy and fact-checking. Journalists now face the challenge of sifting through vast amounts of information to uncover the truth and present it in a responsible manner. They must navigate the fine line between being timely and being thorough. The pressure to generate clicks and engagement on social media platforms can tempt journalists to prioritise sensationalism over accuracy, further complicating the pursuit of truth.
Moreover, the power dynamics between media organisations and social media platforms have significantly influenced the dissemination of news. Algorithms and personalised content delivery have the potential to create echo chambers, where individuals are exposed to information that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs, reinforcing biases and hindering the search for objective truth. Fact-checking, verification, and a multiplicity of sources are essential tools in the pursuit of truth. Transparency about sources and conflicts of interest builds trust with the audience and safeguards against the erosion of journalistic integrity.
However, the responsibility to discern truth does not lie solely with journalists. As consumers of news, we must be vigilant and question the sources, biases, and motives behind the information we encounter.
Marketeers
With consumption economy on the rise, the marketeers also bear a significant responsibility in the pursuit of truth. As purveyors of information and promoters of products and services, marketeers have the power to shape public perceptions and influence consumer choices. They must recognise the ethical implications of their actions and prioritise honesty, transparency, and accuracy in their marketing campaigns.
Marketeers have a duty to ensure that the information they convey is truthful and backed by evidence. Misleading claims, exaggerations, and manipulative tactics erode trust and can harm both consumers and the reputation of the industry as a whole. By adhering to ethical standards and promoting responsible advertising practices, marketeers can contribute to a culture that values truthfulness and empowers consumers to make informed decisions.
Moreover, marketeers should be aware of the potential impact of their messaging on vulnerable populations and society at large. They must exercise caution to avoid exploiting fears, prejudices, or insecurities for the sake of promoting their products. Responsible marketing involves considering the broader societal implications of their campaigns and striving to create a positive impact on individuals and communities.
In a world where the line between advertising and misinformation can sometimes blur, marketeers must be vigilant in avoiding the spread of false or misleading information. By engaging in fact-checking, verification, and responsible sourcing of information, they can contribute to the collective effort of upholding truth and combating the proliferation of misinformation.
Institutions
Ultimately, the responsibility for truth extends beyond the realms of media and institutions. It rests on the shoulders of every individual engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Engaging in respectful and evidence-based discussions, valuing diverse perspectives, and being open to changing one's own views are vital components of a responsible discourse that upholds truth.
Truth holds immense power to shape public opinion and influence policy decisions. However, the responsibility of wielding this power should not be taken lightly. It demands a commitment to accuracy, fairness, and context. The responsibility lies not only with those in positions of authority or influence but also with individuals engaged in conversations, debates, and social media exchanges. Each of us has a role to play in upholding truth and maintaining a responsible discourse.
Yet, the responsibility of truth goes beyond the public sphere; it permeates our personal lives and relationships. Honest and open communication forms the bedrock of trust and understanding. In our interactions with family, friends, and colleagues, the responsibility to speak and listen with integrity is paramount. The pursuit of truth in our personal lives fosters healthy relationships, encourages empathy, and creates spaces for growth and reconciliation.
Truth is not without its challenges. It can be uncomfortable, inconvenient, and at times difficult to ascertain. But in a world where alternative facts and deliberate distortions abound, the responsibility to uphold truth becomes even more critical. It requires intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Truth is the biggest responsibility we bear as individuals, as members of society, and as custodians of democracy.
Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Kindly Health
Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:37 PM | 2 min read
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate of Kindly Health.
Kindly Health has partnered with Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites. This merger involves the critical transition of the two old domains into a new domain called kindlyhealth.com along with the task of making the website SEO-friendly, read a press release.
This collaboration aims to enhance Kindly Health's online presence and visibility, resulting in increased organic traffic by targeting non-brand keywords. The SEO experts at Infidigit will closely collaborate with Kindly Health's internal marketing team to create a comprehensive SEO strategy that caters to their unique requirements.
“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience,” said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD – Infidigit.
“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health," said Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.
Threads: Elon Musk reacts to Meta's 'Twitter killer'
In his first response since the launch of Threads, Musk hinted that it may be a rip-off of Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Meta has launched its microblogging offering 'Threads' which is touted to rival Twitter. The app is available for download for Android and iOS in 100 countries, including India and excluding the EU.
Modelled on Twitter with similar formats for posting and resharing, Threads lets users log in with their Instagram account and follow the same accounts they did on Instagram.
The new app also allows for lengthier posts of up to 500 characters. According to reports, Threads clocked five million sign-ups in the first four hours since its launch.
Twitter owner Elon Musk who is known for his love for memes and social media humour has seemingly what he feels about Meta's Threads.
In his first response to the launch, Musk hinted that Threads may be a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to the latter's.
Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: pic.twitter.com/RoRe6szEO0— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 6, 2023
He also added, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also shared some light-hearted posts in response to the events.
July 6, 2023
Twitter is currently riddled with woes amid Musk announcing some a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. The platform has also seen a significant fall in ad revenue post advertiser exodus.
Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets, those unverified can only view 600 and new unverified accounts can only access 300, according to Elon Musk in his recent post.
The move is to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" said the Twitter owner in a tweet.
Can Sebi rein in the unruly finfluencer?
Experts and content creators weigh in on Sebi's proposed guidelines for bringing in a semblance of order in the unregulated influencer space
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 6, 2023 9:32 AM | 5 min read
The creator economy is booming, leading to an influx of influencers advising followers on a host of things that impact their lives.
A new breed of influencers, known as finfluencers or financial influencers has landed in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
These finfluencers seem to have held their followers in thrall, doling out financial advice that is lapped up by their huge following without a thought.
They have been accused of manipulating the market, giving out unqualified advice and earning huge commissions from these platforms and from the market by transacting on the stocks they spoke about.
e4m had earlier reported that SEBI will be finalizing a draft discussion paper on guidelines to regulate financial influencers or finfluencers who give out such unqualified investment advice. Reports say that the draft will be out in the next couple of months.
With the growing concern of the influencers wrongly guiding their followers and putting their hard-earned money at risk, SEBI has taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order within the chaotic sector.
We reached out to creators and experts to understand whether SEBI's steps to rein in these finfluencers may work.
Finfluencers and their influence
Followers repose a lot of trust in the finfluencers who present themselves as experts in the matter of finance.
By appearing relatable and simplifying complex financial terms that intimidate the general public, these influencers win audience trust and are perceived as credible source of information.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group explained: “Influencers are held in high regard by their followers due to their perceived authenticity and their ability to present content in a clear and relatable manner. This phenomenon extends to the widespread popularity of Finfluencers as well. These individuals excel at simplifying complex financial topics into easily digestible information for their audience.
"The realm of finance is inherently sensitive, yet some people invest their trust in Finfluencers for advice. It is crucial, therefore, for Finfluencers to reciprocate this trust by providing authentic and reliable information.”
Finfluencer and founder of Unfinance, Kunwar Raj Singh said, “Finfluencers have become a credible source of financial information largely due to the accessibility and relatability they offer. Traditional finance education can be daunting and often laden with jargon that makes it inaccessible for a majority of the population. Furthermore, they typically share practical experiences and real-life examples that resonate with their audience.”
“However, it's important to note that credibility varies widely among finfluencers. While some may have formal training or extensive experience in finance, others may be more amateur in their understanding and sharing of financial concepts. Hence, the responsibility falls on the viewers to verify the information and, where possible, seek professional advice”, he continued asking audiences to cross-check before exploring.
The need for regulation
Every now and then, ASCI brings out guidelines for influencers to restore a semblance of order in a vastly unorganized system. But is there a requirement to have separate guidelines for finfluencer from a statutory body like the SEBI?
“There is a lot of subjectivity and the data backing any such recommendations is at best average therefore there is a big need since there is people’s money involved. There is a need for guidelines for two categories -- health & wellness, and finance”, said Kalyan Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of KlugKlug.
He also warned against finfluencers with agenda against competitors who may get their followers to act without thinking twice.
Singh of Boomlet Group said, “By acknowledging the need for governmental oversight in the realm of finance, we are acknowledging the importance of safeguarding individuals' interests and creating an ecosystem of transparency and trust. This recognition further highlights the necessity of encouraging awareness among the public to distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources of financial advice.”
Can SEBI rein in the finfluencers?
Given the vast sea of influencers and the unorganized nature of the space, putting SEBI's proposed guidelines into action may seem like a daunting prospect.
Kumar of KlugKlug said that it is going to be a difficult task but all the stakeholders have to collaborate in order to have a fair-square business with audiences being the heart of it.
He said, “This is true that it is going to be tough but that’s when platforms like us can help. We can help using technology.”
While on the other hand, finfluencer CA Jai Desai, had some suggestions for SEBI as a content creator from the space. He said, “Indeed, it is a complex task to keep tabs on every individual and their online activities. In such cases, a multifaceted approach can be adopted. Regulatory bodies can focus on creating clear guidelines and standards for Finfluencers to adhere to, ensuring they provide accurate and responsible financial information. These guidelines can include requirements for disclosure of sponsorships, conflicts of interest, and disclaimers about the limitations of their advice.”
“Implementing measures such as content moderation, reporting mechanisms, and algorithmic checks can help identify and flag potential violations. Ultimately, a combination of proactive regulation, public awareness, and responsible behaviour from Finfluencers themselves can contribute to a more secure and reliable environment for financial information on the internet.”
“The anticipated guidelines are expected to serve as a comprehensive framework for regulating the Finfluencer space. The primary objective of these guidelines will be to safeguard individuals from deceptive or inaccurate information. By providing a clear set of reference points and rules, the guidelines will empower Finfluencers to create authentic and reliable content for their followers," Singh of Boomlet Group said.
“Through the implementation of these guidelines, a more regulated and responsible Finfluencer ecosystem will be fostered. It is expected that Finfluencers will be encouraged to engage in responsible behaviour, verify the accuracy of their content, and provide clear disclosures about any conflicts of interest.”
Union Cabinet okays data protection bill
The bill, which aims to make internet companies, mobile apps and business houses more accountable, will be tabled during the monsoon session
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, which will be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament, news agencies have reported.
The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collecting, storage and processing data of citizens as part of "Right to Privacy".
"The Cabinet has approved a draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session," the source said.
The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 11.
Earlier reports said that the draft of the digital bill is likely to be opened for public consultation. The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, media reports had said.
Now, open web programmatic under scanner: Are advertisers losing 23% of their spends?
Open web programmatic ecosystem is riddled with as much as $20 billion in ad-waste which roughly accounts for ¼th of total open web ad spend, says ANA report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 6, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
Days after an Adalytics report shocked the advertising world with its findings that YouTube’s video ad system is riddled with invalid traffic, another report claims that advertisers are losing close to 23 percent of their open web programmatic ad spend every year on ad-waste.
Out of the $88 billion open web programmatic media ecosystem, over $20 billion goes to ad-waste, claims the latest report of Association of National Advertisers (ANA) released early this month. The ANA is the US advertising industry's largest trade association whose members include Disney, General Electric, Nestle, McDonald, Lego, Pepsico, Coca Cola and Loreal etc.
The ANA study blames data gaps, opaqueness of supply chains, lack of ad viewability, huge number of publishers (44,000 websites, mostly created for ads) and “information imbalance” that favours ad sellers as major pain points.
The report has come at a time when marketers are increasingly facing pressure to justify their ad spending, reduce wastage and deliver ROI.
Ironically, programmatic advertising is supposed to help advertisers measure the effectiveness of their digital campaigns at scale to avoid ad spend wastage. It gained prominence globally over the last few years.
What is Open Web programmatic?
Open web programmatic is digital inventory that is bought programmatically but runs on websites/apps that are not owned by the programmatic platform.
“When one buys programmatic inventory on Google DV360 (Google’s DSP), the ad can run on YouTube, Google News and other properties owned by Google, the ads can also run on Google partner websites/apps. The properties which are not owned by Google are considered as Open Web,” explains Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
According to a densu report, programmatic contributes 42% of the digital ad spends of the country that corresponds to Rs 12,000 Cr.
While Google commands a significant portion of programmatic advertising, marketers are increasingly allocating more budgets for Open Web programmatic advertising to reduce their dependence on Google. Bifurcation of the two are not reported.
Cause of concern for India as well: Experts
The ANA study focused on the open web programmatic market was based on log-level data about impressions obtained from the tech vendor. It covered $123 million of ad spend resulting in 35.5 billion impressions.
While the report has come from the US, Indian advertising experts and media buyers said that it was a cause of concern for them as well. “We are reviewing the report as of now. It will be discussed at appropriate forums soon,” India head of an international agency told e4m.
“Any digital traffic that is not brand safe is of concern to any advertisers, Indian or global,” says Gupta, adding, “The probability of unsafe traffic is higher on the open web than on the platform owned properties given the ad placements, hence it becomes important to take steps to measure and control this.”
Kartik Mehta, Chief Revenue & Operating officer of Silverpush, echoes the sentiments, “Any violation of ad inventory standards or incidents that compromise brand safety on these platforms can have significant repercussions for advertisers. It can result in wasted ad spend, negative brand associations, and potential damage to the overall effectiveness of their advertising efforts.”
Programmatic media procurement requires complex networks of middlemen, including demand-side platforms (DSPs), ad exchanges, and data providers. “It is often difficult for marketers to determine how their budgets are being distributed and whether they are getting value for their money in these chains due to a lack of transparency,” a marketer explained.
There is an immediate need to implement brand safety tools to measure brand safety, viewability and frauds, Gupta and Mehta emphasized.
“Don't trust your agency blindly”
Rajiv Dhingra, Founder & CEO of ReBid, says, “If clients in today’s digital age still get excel reports or reports via agency ad accounts without having direct access to the source of ads then clearly they are playing blind. I’m not saying don’t trust your agency. You must trust them but not blindly.” Dhingra adds clients are often unaware about the fact that agencies are running ads on cheaper target audiences to drive clicks and vanity metrics.
Balancing the monetary angle of programmatic media buying is a walk on thin ice with misalignments possible across multiple levels, says Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media. He says parity between intent and goal should be clear before delving into any project for all parties involved.
Upendran Nandakumar, Founder & CEO of Ayatiworks calls for improved data sharing procedures and industry collaboration to make Programmatic media buying more efficient.
(With inputs from Nilanjana Basu)
