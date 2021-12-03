There is no limit to what we can do together, Parag Agrawal writes to his employees

Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as CEO of microblogging platform Twitter. Agrawal's appointment came after the social media giant's co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. Soon after Agrawal was appointed for the top position, he wrote an email to Dorsey and all his employees. Agrawal, an IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, said that he is 'honored and humbled' on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey for his continued mentorship and friendship.

Taking to Twitter, Agrawal shared the image of the email which stated, "Thank you, Jack. I'm honored and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership".

The note further read, "Team, most of all, I'm grateful for all of you, and it's you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us".

Check the email sent by Agrawal to his employees:

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support ? https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together", Agrawal said to his employees at Twitter. Adding further, the note said, "We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact".

The 37-year-old new CEO of Twitter holds a bachelor's degree from IIT Bombay and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University. Earlier, Agrawal served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer since 2017 and has been responsible for the company's technical strategy. He joined the company in 2011 as a software engineer, leading efforts on scaling Twitter Ads systems.

