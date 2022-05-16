Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announces shake-ups in top positions

Consumer Product Leader Kayvon Beykpour and Head of Revenue Product Bruce Falck have been asked to step down

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 16, 2022 1:58 PM  | 1 min read
Twitter

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has asked Consumer Product Leader Kayvon Beykpour and Head of Revenue Product Bruce Falck to step down, media networks have reported.

The company has said that it has put a pause on its hiring and is also "pulling back on spending in most areas".

An internal communication from the CEO says: "We will also be reviewing all extended offers to determine criticality and those that should be pulled back. We are not planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organizations to improve efficiencies as needed. As always, performance management will continue to be a priority at this time at all levels to ensure we have the strongest teams possible."

