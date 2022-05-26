Jack Dorsey exits Twitter Board

Dorsey stepped down as CEO of the microblogging site in November

Jack Dorsey has exited from Twitter's Board of Directors, as per media reports.

He stepped down as CEO in November. Parag Agrawal took over from Dorsey.

Back then, Dorsey had said: "I believe the company is ready to move on from its founder."

The move comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the microblogging site.

