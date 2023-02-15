Elon Musk names pet Floki as new Twitter CEO for the 'ruff' times

Says he's 'so much better than the other guy'

The question of Twitter CEO succession has been put to rest for the time being after Elon Musk announced his choice of candidate for the post. The 'Chief Twit', known for his irreverent sense of humour and love for memes, announced that his pet dog Floki will take over as the CEO of Twitter.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk shared a picture of the "CEO" who has seemingly already assumed chief exec. duties, sitting in his new office with some official documents that bear his pawprint signature.

After some initial confusion, Twitter celebrated the crowning of the new CEO with memes and reactions of their own.





Will Twitter add the option of reporting animal abuse under the new leadership? — Kaveh Madani (@KavehMadani) February 15, 2023

Yea I think he can handle the Ruff days ? — Khari (@YoBigBrotha) February 15, 2023

Musk doubled down on his decision by announcing that Floki is 'so much better than the other guy' in a veiled attack against former CEO Parag Agarwal.



Soon after the announcement, Floki Inu, a meme cryptocurrency shot up 45% in value. The currency was reportedly trading at $0.000022 at 8:45 am, but by 9:30, it shot up to $0.000033.

Floki, a Shiba Inu dog, has made previous appearances on his master's Twitter account. He was last seen during Halloween 2022 when Musk shared a picture of the dog wearing a Twitter t-shirt.

