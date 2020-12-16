The top 35 Facebook groups In India that brands love for insights

Facebook groups have proven to be one of the top channels for brands to build organic 2-way conversational relationships with their customers

Facebook groups are where most of us go to get advice on our common problems, be it parenting, beauty, food or even entrepreneurship.⚡

I am sure you would also be a part of many.

It is these high-quality conversations that make Facebook groups very attractive to brands. People in these organic and engaged communities, actively talking about topics that these brands also care about.

We at Convosight, have been helping brands like Reckitt Benckiser, HUL, Nestle, Danone, Abbott and more achieve the above successfully with a measurable ROI.

In this article, I'm going to share with you the top Facebook groups in India that are the most engaged and active, and brands love to collaborate with for insights.

It's an exhaustive list that includes the best Facebook groups across several categories, including women, lifestyle, parenting, cooking, education, business, and others alike.

I've segmented them based on the number of members in each group and the category of conversations.

Not only will you come across some mind-blowing Facebook groups with the highest members but also why people love to be a part of these communities.?

Ready?

Let's dive right into them.

Top Facebook groups in India with 10K to 50K members??

PARENTING

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 35.5K

About the group

Maa2Mom aims to connect mothers of all generations and from all locations. It tries to eliminate all the barriers that exist in information and knowledge sharing when it comes to motherhood, one of the most complicated yet beautiful experiences for a woman.

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 35.5K

About the group:

MOM is a nationally recognised Parenting Facebook group that intends to bring all moms of Mangalore under one umbrella. This nationally recognised community is a one-stop platform to connect mothers via various fun topics, contests, seeking and providing help and standing with each other in the journey of motherhood.

Momz and More

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 29.9K

About the group

Momz and More is a moms only Facebook group that connects mommies from all across the country. It is a safe haven where mums can vent their frustrations and share their feelings with each other. Not just that, they even showcase their skills and motivate each other constantly.

Mommies of Jabalpur

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 27K

About the group

This Facebook group brings together all the mommies of Jabalpur (a tier two city in Madhya Pradesh).

BABY'S GALLERY(A MOM IS BORN) Only for mothers

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 19.8K

About the group

Baby's gallery named parenting Facebook group is a space for moms and to-be moms only. They are free to discuss anything and everything related to baby care.

Hyderabad Mommies

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 15K

About the group

This theme-based parenting group is for mommies, to-be mommies, or those females who are planning to become mommies residing in the state of Hyderabad.

From parenting, kids, children to shopping and recipes, Hyderabad mommies discuss it all. They even vent out their feelings and motivate each other constantly.

Strong Moms

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 13.9K

About the group

This female-only Facebook group is the perfect place to not just meet other mothers but also discuss diapers, parenting tips, sex, periods, jobs, sleep deprivation, and others such.

Gorgeous Mothers Hub

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 11.4K

About the group

Going by the name, this is a community for mothers, by a mother who believes mothers are the best gift of god and the most gorgeous beings ever.

It thrives on sharing knowledge, creating awareness, and inculcating good values.

Mommies of this group can share their ideas, advice, and inspire each other when it comes to beauty, health, parenting, and pregnancy.

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Kids learning with mom

Type of group: Public

Number of members: 38K

About the group

Kids learning with mom was created in May 2020 to support moms in the (now normal) 'learn from home' trend for kids that came in place due to Covid.

It has been successfully able to connect over 38K mums and help them in their kids learning in these tough times.

STEAM Kids - Playful way of Learning

Type of group: Public

Number of members: 19.2K

About the group

Abiding by the statement, "There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a decent parent," STEAM Kids - Playful way of Learning intends to help parents who are seeking ideas to engage their children in something productive.

LIFESTYLE, BEAUTY, AND MAKEUP

Belle Tales

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 42.1K

About the group

This is a women-only group where they seem to live their freedom. Women do not need to wear a mask and pretend to be someone they're not. Instead, they are encouraged to be themselves and love themselves more with every passing day.

??MSB✍? | Makeup, Style and Beauty! A Lifestyle Choice!!!

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 29.4K

About the group

Sohini, who herself is passionate about makeup and extremely fond of looking good, created this Facebook group to share her work with all the other women out there, take their feedback, and also learn from them in the process.

Global Fem-Power!

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 26.2K

About the group

Global fem power is a fun, women-only Facebook group that connects women from all across the globe. It is a safe space for like-minded ladies to collaborate, share ideas, meet, network and empower each other in a non-judgemental, compassionate way.

Jhatpat Beauty and Health tips

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 11.2K

About the group

This Facebook group is a one-stop platform where all females can share their health and beauty concerns and get instant home remedies for it.

COOKING AND RECIPES

Mom's Recipes?

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 21.3K

About the group

Mom's Recipes is a women-only Facebook group where mommies from all over the country share their healthy food recipes with each other.

FOOD-OO-HOLICS - No

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 16.5K

About the group

This is a women-only food-based Facebook group that connects all cooking and food addicts. It's a platform for them to share their experience, expertise, and the secrets of their kitchen. All cooking tips and queries are whole-heartedly welcome.

FOOD AND DRINKS

Delhi Foodiez

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 38.3K

About the group

Delhi Foodiez or as the admin likes to call it "an online dining table" takes care no one eats alone. It's a space where foodies share their mouth-watering dishes, food experiences, and also exchange recommendations to satiate their latest cravings.

Food Warz

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 15.1K

About the group

"Spread the love for food and help find each other good food' is the motto of this food community that welcomes both males and females.

HOBBIES AND INTERESTS

GutShe

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 37.9K

About the group

GutShe is an invitation-only closed Facebook group exclusively for women with the main focus on wellness, financial self-dependence, and social service. Its primary aim is to elevate joy, happiness, and make a living a lot more fun.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

India Intermittent Fasting for Women

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 30.5K

About the group

India Intermittent Fasting for Women is a support group for women all across the country. It aims to provide support and motivate those women who find it hard to lose weight or get fit and healthy.

BUY AND SELL

Super Indian Women

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 31.1K

About the group:

Super Indian Women is a buy and sell Facebook group exclusively for women. It provides a platform for small business owners, including sellers, manufacturers, astrologers, dieticians, and others alike to sell their products and services. In simple terms, this Facebook group has managed to bring buyers and sellers under the same roof.

OTHERS

Pune Womania -

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 34.8K

About the group

This Facebook group is a platform for women from all over Pune to interact, share their thoughts, make new friends, network, and promote their respective businesses.

It's a purely theme-based group where posts are shared as per the theme of that day and nothing else apart from that.

All about you Queens villa

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 22.4K

About the group

'All about you Queens Villa' is a women-only Facebook group where you can connect with like-minded ladies and participate in discussions around home, art, food, lifestyle, decor, and much more.

Top Facebook groups in India with 50K to 100K members?

LIFESTYLE, BEAUTY, AND MAKEUP

Mom's lifestyle, beauty and health tips

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 82.5K

About the group

Yet another Facebook group of Baby Destination that reaches out to over 4 million moms every month, Mom's lifestyle, beauty, and health tips, encourages mommies to share home remedies and beauty hacks along with time-saving tips that have worked out well for them.

Make Up, Skin & Hair Care Tips

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 73K

About the group

The name tells it all, doesn't it?

It's a group (by Baby Destination) exclusively for women where they are most welcome to share their beauty, skincare, and makeup hacks and tips.

PARENTING

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 95.3K

About the group

Yes, we also have an only-male parenting Facebook group. In fact, it is the biggest dad's community in India. It's a platform for all dads and dads to be where they can share their concerns, queries about parenting, seek knowledge, and support others in this journey of parenthood.

COOKING AND RECIPES

Weight Loss Recipes

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 82.6K

About the group

As the name tells, Weight Loss Recipes is a women exclusive Facebook group where they are constantly encouraged to make the right food and lifestyle choices to slim down for good and stay fit. As it is, healthy living lowers the risk of diseases.

NEIGHBOURHOOD/ LOCAL GROUP

Spread the Word, Hyderabad

Type of group: Public

Number of members: 85.1K

About the group

This is an open group for both males and females looking for some information or willing to provide any information about the state of Hyderabad. Any helpful, entertaining, engaging, and informative post is welcome.

Top Facebook groups in India with 100K to 1 million members?

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fitness2Flash - Women's Health -

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 106K

About the group

Fitness2Flash is a women's only community of health and fitness. This Facebook group is headed by a team of certified personal trainers and sports nutritionists who aim to help and guide as many women as possible on health and fitness, both mental and physical.

PARENTING

Kids Nutrition and Recipes

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 345K

About the group

Kids Nutrition and Recipes is the largest parenting community of India formed by Baby Destination. It is a space where mommies can share nutrition and food-related information for your little munchkins.

MoI - MOMS of INDIA™

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 146K

About the group

According to the admin, "MoI is the Google, doctor, guide, teacher, and helper." This mom-exclusive Facebook group welcomes moms all across the country. It intends to give them some much-needed 'ME' time alongside supporting them constantly.

OTHERS

PULA Pune Ladies®

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 226K

About the group

As the admin puts it, "PULA is a family created for all females of Pune where they can learn and grow."

This Facebook group majorly focuses on: supporting and empowering women, helping them become financially independent, and discussing things that are usually hushed up.

Connecting Wives

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 208K

About the group

Connecting Wives is an invitation-only Facebook group connecting wives from all across the country. Discussions from fashion, parenting, kids, to cooking, and baking take place.

COOKING AND RECIPES

Madhurasrecipe

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 230K

About the group

Madhurasrecipe is the one stop platform for all your cooking needs. It's all about sharing cooking ideas, photos, tips, and recipes of the scrumptious food that's cooked in one's kitchen.

Jhatpat Recipes

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 448K

About the group

The reason this group is so famous and big is that it's members get instant responses for any queries they have about recipes they are trying to make or things they can cook with the ingredients in their house.

NEIGHBOURHOOD/ LOCAL GROUPS

BWP - Bangalore Women Power ??

Type of group: Private

Number of members: 105K

About the group:

Bangalore Women Power is a 'women for women' community where they aim to connect, help, and support all the women of Bangalore.

That's about it.

