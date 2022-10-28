The future of content creation & advertising – brought to you by Artificial Intelligence

Even if you casually stumble upon the Explore tab on Twitter, you might have heard about Dall-E – the AI-generative tool capable of producing life-like pictures from just a one-liner reference. In recent years, there has been a major shift in the ways we create and consume content. And the future isn’t that far when the smart devices in our hands will no longer be limited to consumption but instead will hold the capacity for creation. But, not in the ways you think. Follow along to explore the use cases of Synthetic Media and whether it can disrupt the current advertising industry.



Imagine a future where you don’t have to scroll through Shutterstock to find the right picture to go alongside your marketing campaign. Or how about a cool reel made entirely from a piece of text reference? That’s where Synthetic Media comes into action, using which businesses and consumers can entirely transform how content is created. And with the current pace, we are developing technologies that cater to synthetic content creation, which will be able to generate content for a wide variety of applications. And Dall-E is just the tip of the iceberg! So, what’s next?



Synthetic Media Will Empower the Future Landscape of Content Creation & Advertising



The capabilities of AI-generated content have now evolved from generating text-based content to generating image-based and even audio-visual content. And if there is one entity with massive innovations in this domain, it has to be OpenAI. Last year, OpenAI launched its GPT-3 Language Generator, demonstrated to be effective in producing fast media forms such as press releases, technical manuals, and even more creative pieces such as fan fiction and poems. As impressive as it already is, developers are finding new ways of generating content with maximum automation.



And OpenAI isn’t the only player in the game! Right before we were about to publish this article, Google showed up with its in-house text-to-video AI tool Imagen Video which can create video clips from text prompts. The researchers at Google Brain – the search engine giant’s AI lab – claimed that Imagen Video was trained with an internal dataset of 14 million videos and 60 million images, and can deliver a “high degree of controllability” with 3D object recognition. Meta – formerly Facebook – is also famed to disrupt the synthetic media industry with its Make-A-Video AI tool.



Content creation is as much about creativity as it’s about automation. As AI-generative tools emerge to assist the process, the role of humans in content creation will always be starring. Advertisers, businesses, and individuals who collaborate with AI will definitely gain an edge. Such creative power gets exponentially enhanced to generate images and even audio-visual content that describes a situation or a mood. Text-to-music or text-to-video technologies are already in the trends and commercially available, opening up the potential to add more to the creation pipeline.



One of the greatest challenges the visual effects industry has faced over the decades is recreating human faces with pin-point accuracies on the expressions, wrinkles, contours, and facial hair. Now, look at this example where AI has created an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, imitating the life-like inflection and voice of Rogan himself and the legendary co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs. Or what about this example(s) where Stable Diffusion has been developing all sorts of creative content? The AI is not even 30 days old. Imagine what it can do with more training!



The Bridge Between Content and Creativity



And that edge is definitely good for consumers! But where can it bridge the gap between the content and creativity that is a more subjective and slowly studied art form? For the time being, consumers still prefer content created by humans. However, recent reports published by Ericsson also suggest that six out of ten artificial creators will be able to simply outperform humans by 2030. One interesting domain where it’s already practical is science fiction writing. The use cases still need to pass the Turing Test with advancements to make before we imitate human intelligence.



Emerging technologies will always have an impact on the way we create content. And AI has already penetrated the fields of content marketing and advertising to generate hyper-targeted, engaging content for customers by using certain algorithms and data analysis tools. This opens a wider gateway for advertisers to customize each piece of marketing material based on who they are targeting. Not only does it ensure that the communication is effective, but it also enables your brand to resonate with your audience, even if they have never encountered your brand before.



From Content Creation to Content Marketing, Synthetic Media is Here to Stay

To sum it up, the future of advertising with synthetic media seems really promising to enhance operations such as:

1. The curation, production, and delivery of multimedia

2. The creation of personalized experiences for different consumers

3. The harness of passion economy instead of influencer marketing



With so much content everywhere, companies – in the present days – are struggling to find new ways of interaction. But the answer lies in hyper-personalization and innovative technologies that put every consumer at the center of your advertising campaign, that too, by democratizing ad creation with a redefined content production pipeline. Classic example is our latest creative tech work on Mondelez which grabbed the much coveted Titanium Lion, category that celebrates game changing work.

