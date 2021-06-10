Tata Sky revamps music service offering

Tata Sky has unveiled its revamped music service offering, Tata Sky Music. Integrating the strengths of the two earlier portfolios, Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+, the combined offering, known as Tata Sky Music aims to offer an enriching and cohesive experience with many added benefits at an affordable price.

With 20 Audio Stations and 5 Video Stations, Tata Sky Music will bring together a robust offering of mass, niche, Indian, International, Regional, Devotional, Ghazal, Hindustani, Carnatic music among many other genres. Available on TV as well as with Mobile App, the service is the ideal music destination for the entire family at reasonable price of @Rs 2.5 per day.

Commenting on the offering, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “We wanted to offer a one-stop music service with added benefits. With a robust, and curated library for all genres of music, a refreshed Tata Sky Music will give subscribers an elevated music experience. With the help of our partner, Hungama Music, this is a step towards expanding the audience base, and exploring many new cohorts of customers.”

Offering audio and video on one unified platform, Tata Sky Music offers a 360-degree affordable family plan for all music lovers that can be enjoyed anytime anywhere with access on both television and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Active subscribers of the service will continue to enjoy the free Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth INR 99 per month, through the Tata Sky Mobile app at no additional cost.

Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music & Music+ service will be upgraded to this pack automatically. New subscribers can give a missed call on 080 6858 0815 to enjoy the service on 815.

