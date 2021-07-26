Tata Sky adds Amazon Prime Video to streaming bouquet

Tata Sky has further extended its integrated OTT content offering on the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app by bringing onboard OTT entertainment giant, Amazon Prime Video.

This partnership will enable Tata Sky Binge subscribers to subscribe to Prime Video via Binge and explore its content library including the Amazon Originals as well as its vast portfolio of international and regional movies and web series. Subscribers can opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs 129 per month. Access to the Prime Video app can commence either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.

Further, Tata Sky has also integrated the Amazon Prime Video metadata within its Android-enabled smart set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. With its unified search mechanism and deep linking, subscribers can now enjoy recommendations from Prime Video’s wide-ranging content portfolio.

Aligned with its Corporate Purpose to make tomorrow better than today, Tata Sky’s ever-expanding OTT aggregator service, Tata Sky Binge continues to build its enriching content library, offering interface to 11 of India’s top OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and now Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can access Tata Sky Binge service on their screens of choice via two attractive plans to choose from - Rs 149 & Rs 299.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “We are glad to further fortify our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video to bring to our subscribers its premium content both on our hybrid set-top box Binge+ as well as the Binge mobile app. We believe our continuous effort to scale up our offerings on Tata Sky Binge will make Binge an even more desirable proposition for our subscribers.”

Tata Sky Binge users will now be able to enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals as well as popular movies and TV shows.Some of the new movies include Sherni, Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984, The Great Indian Kitchenetc. Among Amazon Original TV shows, subscribers can watch new seasons of The Family Man, Mirzapur,Comicstaan and new Originals including DOMamong others.

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps

