Tata Sky Binge joins hands with SonyLiv to expand content library

Tata Sky’s OTT aggregator service, Tata Sky Binge, is partnering with SonyLIV to delight customers this festive season. The partnership will add 1000+ hours of exciting content to Tata Sky Binge including TV Shows, Movies and SonyLIV Originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta story, JL50, Avrodh – The Siege Within, Your Honor, Undekhi and movies like Kadakh, Ram Singh Charlie among others. It will also offer the widest selection of movies, choicest TV shows from its wide bouquet of Sony Pictures Networks channels and Live sports.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “We have always believed in giving a wealth of choice to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings. Banking on shared synergies, we are confident that SonyLIV’s library of outstanding content will ensure that our subscribers continue to discover the most entertaining and engaging content on the Tata Sky Binge platform.”

Talking about the collaboration, Danish Khan, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNEXT, said, “From the time of relaunch, we have been witnessing huge surge in content consumption on the large screens and connected devices and our partnership with Tata Sky Binge will further bolster our leadership in the large screen households. We have a robust content library that has a lot to offer for the Tata Sky Binge users to choose from. This collaboration will allow us to boost our engagement at a time when users are glued to their screens for captivating stories. We are thrilled about extending the ongoing relationship between both the brands.”