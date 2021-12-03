Tata Sky launches new platform service 'Tata Sky Romance'

This winter, Tata Sky is all set to make your heart warm and fuzzy with its latest platform service - Tata Sky Romance. A destination for all things love, this one-of-a-kind service will offer a variety of romantic content across Hollywood, Bollywood and Television, curated for the good old fashioned romantics.

To make the service resonate with target audiences, television heartthrobs Shaheer Sheikh and Sana Makbul have been roped in as the face of the campaign that highlights a quirky way to test ones Romance Quotient! Priced at Rs.2 per day, the service is completely ad free and available for on-the-go viewing on Tata Sky Mobile app.

Talking about the new launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said, “Romance is one of the most popular genres in India when it comes to entertainment. We believe Tata Sky Romance is a good destination for audiences preferring to watch content from a different country but in their own language. The service provides choicest selection of romantic titles across Hollywood and Bollywood on TV screen in Hindi, ad free, making it a perfect gateway to unwind, this festive season.”

“We at JOP Network are elated to associate with Tata Sky to bring to the audiences a special curation of Romantic movies, shows and more from Hollywood & Bollywood that are sure to entertain the romantic chords of every viewer. These titles have been specially curated keeping in mind consumer likings, popularity and ratings of the shows and movies over the years. This first-of-its-kind service is sure to rekindle the heart,” said Urvi Agarwal – Director, JOP Network.

The service has an interesting line-up of Hollywood blockbuster movies and shows such as Bold & Beautiful, Cedar Cove, Ashk, Notting Hill, No Strings Attached, I Could Never Be Your Woman, Death Defying Acts, Heartbreakers, The Good Girl and popular Bollywood titles such as Jab We Met amongst others, featuring stalwarts like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, etc. Coming Soon on the service are shows such as A Place To Call Home, Juda Na Hona and movies like Indecent Proposal, Almost Friends, Ghost, Love Actually, Socha Na Tha amongst others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)