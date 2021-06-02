Tata Sky launches Binge Mobile app

Tata Sky has announced the launch of Tata Sky Binge Mobile app. It curates’ content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, Trending Now etc., making content discoverability easy.

Users can search for content using Language, Genre, app rails etc., which makes recommendations faster and convenient. The tab bar at the bottom of the screen gives easy access to the Home screen, Search and Watchlist. Single subscription, single payment and single sign-on to view content on one unified platform make viewing immersive and enjoyable.

With an objective to make this integrated OTT content experience available to an expanded subscriber base, Tata Sky Binge Mobile app has been introduced with two attractive plans. Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content & Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said,“The launch of Tata Sky Binge Mobile app is in sync with our endeavour towards making our products available to a larger audience base. Our subscribers can now access their choice of OTT content, on large and small screens, at home or on-the-go, all with a unified interface, single subscription and sign-on.”

She further added, “Tata Sky Binge on Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition was our first step into OTT. With the next step, we wanted to combine the best of both worlds on one interface, i.e. linear TV + OTT through the introduction of Android enabled smart Set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. With the extension of Tata Sky Binge on the mobile app, we now cater to audiences who watch OTT content but prefer it on their personal device or for on-the-go consumption.”

Tata Sky Binge aggregates content from 10 premium OTT apps. A single subscription and a unified user interface give access to partner apps such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV and CuriosityStream. Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on a large screen with an additional Prime subscription. Tata Sky Binge service was first launched through- Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The next extension was the launch of the Tata Sky Binge+ Android enabled smart set-top box and is available on Mobile (Android and iOS).

Tata Sky Subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Editionor Binge+ Set Top Box can login and access content on the Binge mobile app by using their Subscriber ID or Registered Mobile Number. Customers also have the option to choose a mobile-only plan.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)