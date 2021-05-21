Square Panda to create Covid-19 awareness among children with animated videos

The videos are embedded within the curriculum as a separate tab that will teach children key precautionary measures like how to wash hands, wear a mask, maintain social distancing & stay indoors

With the aim to create awareness among children about COVID-19 precautions, Edutech player and innovator in Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE), Square Panda India, has created a series of fun animated videos starring the characters from its foundational literacy program series.

Embedded within the curriculum as a separate tab are videos that teach children key precautionary measures such as how to wash hands, wear a mask, maintain social distancing, stay indoors, etc.

The videos are based on the characters from Square Panda’s foundational literacy program. There's the main character, 'Pan', his father (simply called ‘Dad’), and his friends, including Cameo the chameleon, Og the Dog, and others. The fact that most characters are of a similar age to the children (ages 3-8) makes the message more impactful.

“Educating children in an engaging manner is one of our core missions. Animated characters are a powerful tool to disseminate knowledge, and capture and hold children's attention. We believe that these videos will not only increase awareness among children about COVID-19 protection measures, but also reinforce key principles to staying safe at all times in a fun, relatable way," says Ashish Jhalani, Managing Director, Square Panda India.

Gamification and animation add a crucial element of play, which in turn is known to increase engagement and retention among young children. Studies show this method of learning allows children to easily comprehend complex ideas and concepts. This research and knowledge drove the development of these COVID-19 awareness videos.

"We believe our edutech approach not only increases accessibility, but also makes information more digestible and accessible, helping children build a deeper understanding of the best practices to be followed," added Jhalani.

